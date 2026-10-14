Why Paladin From Marvel's VisionQuest Looks So Familiar

A new Marvel show on Disney+ means new live-action character debuts, and that's the case for Paladin in "VisionQuest." Played by Todd Stashwick, Paladin is a super-powered bounty hunter pursuing Vision (Paul Bettany) in the franchise's conclusion to its "WandaVision" trilogy.

It may be difficult to recognize the masked assassin in "VisionQuest" at first, but given a closer look at Paladin, some viewers will recall Stashwick from other projects. Throughout the late '90s and 2000s, Stashwick predominantly guest-starred in comedies like "Will & Grace" and "Malcolm in the Middle" and procedurals like "Law & Order" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Notably, he landed his first stint in the "Star Trek" franchise as Talok in "Star Trek: Enterprise" Season 4. Almost two decades later, Stashwick had a recurring role as Captain Liam Shaw in "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3.

Other acting credits include Syfy's "12 Monkeys" series, where he played the cold-hearted scavenger Theodore Deacon across all four seasons. Those who watched the FX comedy "The Riches" should remember Stashwick as Dale Malloy, while "The Originals" fans know the actor as Father Kieran O'Connell in Season 1. Switching from the world of vampires to werewolves, Stashwick later appeared as Henry Tate in "Teen Wolf" Seasons 3 and 5. Finally, comic book fans might have seen Stashwick play the villain Richard Sionis aka The Mask in "Gotham."