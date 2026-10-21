Save The Dates: The Circle Moves To Hulu, Blue Planet Returns, And More

"The Circle" is coming back — but with a whole new look.

The reality competition moves to Hulu after seven seasons on Netflix, with Season 8 debuting Tuesday, November 17, the streamer has announced. Three episodes will air weekly, Tuesday through Thursday, for five weeks, leading up to the December 18 season finale.

Hulu has also revealed that bestselling author and content creator Tinx will take over as host this season, replacing Michelle Buteau, who hosted the Netflix version.

"The Circle" — where contestants live in isolation and rank each other based on social media profiles without ever meeting in person — has revamped its format for Season 8 on Hulu, adding celebrity contestants and audience voting, "giving viewers a new opportunity to influence the game as it unfolds," per the official description. The "fast-turnaround social experiment" sees everyday people and celebrities "compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing, and anyone can be anyone." The new format "supercharges the original's signature mix of strategy and deception into an addictive experience built for today's always-on audience."