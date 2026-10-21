Save The Dates: The Circle Moves To Hulu, Blue Planet Returns, And More
"The Circle" is coming back — but with a whole new look.
The reality competition moves to Hulu after seven seasons on Netflix, with Season 8 debuting Tuesday, November 17, the streamer has announced. Three episodes will air weekly, Tuesday through Thursday, for five weeks, leading up to the December 18 season finale.
Hulu has also revealed that bestselling author and content creator Tinx will take over as host this season, replacing Michelle Buteau, who hosted the Netflix version.
"The Circle" — where contestants live in isolation and rank each other based on social media profiles without ever meeting in person — has revamped its format for Season 8 on Hulu, adding celebrity contestants and audience voting, "giving viewers a new opportunity to influence the game as it unfolds," per the official description. The "fast-turnaround social experiment" sees everyday people and celebrities "compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing, and anyone can be anyone." The new format "supercharges the original's signature mix of strategy and deception into an addictive experience built for today's always-on audience."
In other scheduling news...
- The Emmy-winning nature documentary series "Blue Planet" returns for a third installment Saturday, January 23 on BBC America and AMC+, with additional episodes airing weekly on Saturdays. Sir David Attenborough returns to narrate the six-part "Blue Planet III," which "builds on the groundbreaking legacy of the previous two installments, redefining the realm of possibility in underwater wildlife filmmaking."
- E!'s "The Golden Life," which reunites "Real Housewives of New York City" alums like Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, will make its streaming debut on Hulu on Tuesday, November 3 with the first two episodes. (The show made its linear debut on E! on October 20.)
- Prime Video's docuseries "The Boy Who Stole Billions?" will debut Monday, November 30 on the streamer with all three episodes. Directed by Nanette Burstein ("The Kid Stays in the Picture"), the docuseries chronicles the rise and fall of crypto exchange founder and convicted fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried "with unprecedented access and exclusive firsthand accounts from Bankman-Fried himself from prison."