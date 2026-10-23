How To Watch The 2026 World Series

It's time once again for the World Series! This marks the 122nd fall classic, and 87 years of televised baseball. This year promises to be historic, as it features two teams that have never won one before. The 162-game regular season and a month's worth of playoffs have brought us to one final series to determine who's walking away as champions of the baseball world.

The Milwaukee Brewers march into the World Series after posting the best record in all of baseball for the second year in a row. Whereas last year they fell to the Dodgers in the NLCS, this year they left no room for doubt, sweeping Los Angeles and advancing to the World Series having lost only one playoff game so far. It's their first time back in the World Series in 44 years. Sadly, longtime Brewers announcer Bob Uecker did not live long enough to see it happen.

The Tampa Bay Rays are in the playoffs again for the first time since 2021, when they were bounced out of the ALDS by the Boston Red Sox, three games to one. The Rays come in this year as AL East Division champions, which is something they also last accomplished in 2021. This year, they also ended with the best record in the American League. They're making their third trip to the World Series and first since 2020.