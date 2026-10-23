9-1-1's Oliver Stark Talks Buck's Hero Moment In Premiere Part 2, Teases Lasting Tension With Buck And Eddie

We're now two-thirds of the way through the "9-1-1" Season 10 premiere event, and while our favorites in the 118 remain unscathed (so far!), Thursday's episode pushes everyone to their limits.

Just ask Athena, who spends the hour trapped underground with Matthew Sparks, the former rookie cop who got fired for shooting that lady; just when they think they've found the exit, another volcano-related cave-in puts them in even more danger. Or ask Harry, who sits alongside a dying doctor as she comforts him about the wins and losses he's bound to experience in his career. Or you could ask May, who suffers a panic attack after screwing up her first IV insertion at the hospital. It's a pretty rough week for the Grant household overall.

"As we move into the next episode, the knowledge of Athena being trapped starts to spread through the 118, and that becomes a big point of contention for them," star Oliver Stark teases to TVLine. "Obviously their priority is saving the city as a whole, but also one of their own is in danger, which zeroes them in a little bit. That's a big part of the third episode."

Don't get us wrong, the Buckley-Han household also faces some obstacles this week — particularly Maddie, who's bumped up to Ty's old position ("Why do people keep promoting me?!") and has to decide which neighborhoods to save and which to sacrifice. But hey, at least Buck gets a chance to play hero, going full Tarzan to rescue a woman from her sinking car.

"It was fun, for the most part," Stark says of that stunt work. "It's an aspect of the show I always love and enjoy. Even just jumping from car to car, or climbing the ladder, I still find that fun."