9-1-1's Oliver Stark Talks Buck's Hero Moment In Premiere Part 2, Teases Lasting Tension With Buck And Eddie
We're now two-thirds of the way through the "9-1-1" Season 10 premiere event, and while our favorites in the 118 remain unscathed (so far!), Thursday's episode pushes everyone to their limits.
Just ask Athena, who spends the hour trapped underground with Matthew Sparks, the former rookie cop who got fired for shooting that lady; just when they think they've found the exit, another volcano-related cave-in puts them in even more danger. Or ask Harry, who sits alongside a dying doctor as she comforts him about the wins and losses he's bound to experience in his career. Or you could ask May, who suffers a panic attack after screwing up her first IV insertion at the hospital. It's a pretty rough week for the Grant household overall.
"As we move into the next episode, the knowledge of Athena being trapped starts to spread through the 118, and that becomes a big point of contention for them," star Oliver Stark teases to TVLine. "Obviously their priority is saving the city as a whole, but also one of their own is in danger, which zeroes them in a little bit. That's a big part of the third episode."
Don't get us wrong, the Buckley-Han household also faces some obstacles this week — particularly Maddie, who's bumped up to Ty's old position ("Why do people keep promoting me?!") and has to decide which neighborhoods to save and which to sacrifice. But hey, at least Buck gets a chance to play hero, going full Tarzan to rescue a woman from her sinking car.
"It was fun, for the most part," Stark says of that stunt work. "It's an aspect of the show I always love and enjoy. Even just jumping from car to car, or climbing the ladder, I still find that fun."
Buck and Eddie are 'not on the same page as we move forward for some time'
One thing Oliver Stark doesn't find fun, however, is the situation unfolding between Buck and Theo. Suddenly the guardian of his biological child, Buck is struggling to parent Theo with a firm hand, and it's beginning to drive a wedge between Buck and his buddy — er, Buddie — Eddie.
"I think everything ends up as growth, but they're going to butt heads over it a little bit, and it's going to last longer than I expected it to," Stark tells TVLine of Buck and Eddie. "They're definitely not on the same page as we move forward for some time."
Looking back at last week's disastrous single-dads dinner, during which a rambunctious Theo accidentally knocked Christopher to the floor, Stark says the fans need to give Theo a little grace.
"You can't really put too much blame on anyone," the actor explains. "He is a four-year-old child, and it wasn't intentional. Chris being knocked over was horrible, but how angry can you be at a four-year-old for being a four-year old? It wasn't black or white, how you should feel about it, aside from this is a bad ending [to the dinner]."
Eddie is biting his tongue for now, but for Buck's sake, we hope he starts speaking up. Stark believes that Buck is aware that his parenting strategy isn't working, "but he's not allowing himself to think on it too much. He doesn't want to admit it to himself, because he just wants his kid to be happy and OK. Unfortunately, the way that he's chosen — the easiest route for him right now — is to just keep on saying yes."
How do you feel about the "9-1-1" Season 10 thus far? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.