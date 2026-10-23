American Horror Story Reveals Crazy Connection Between Jessica Lange's Characters Ahead Of Season 13 Finale

It's been said that the devil you know is better than the devil you don't know, but "American Horror Story" Season 13 proves that to be untrue in its penultimate week, as Episode 11 kicks off with Ben revealing that he hasn't come to New Orleans to fight the "Coven" witches — he's there to help them defeat Satan!

According to Ben, he explored the inner workings of Mr. Nas' brain and discovered that he was responsible for engineering Ben's entire life, from his miserable childhood to the plane crash that killed his girlfriend. Even better, the rage he experienced from this information unlocked his latent powers. Determined to forge a future for himself on the side of good, he's aligning himself with his father's enemies, the one move Mr. Nas won't see coming.

But can the Devil's offspring be trusted? Not at first, and Ben is fully aware of this, so he brings them the ultimate peace offering: Myrtle Snow, in the flesh! Freshly liberated from her personal hell — an eternal shift at JCPenney in Branson, Missouri — Myrtle appears in the doorway of Miss Robichaux's, delivering her long-awaited catchphrase, "Balenciagaaaa!"

Dragging Myrtle from the depths of hell earns Ben some brownie points with the witches, but no one is more enamored with him than Madison, who inexplicably begins narrating the show midway through. In what feels like an episode of "Madison, the Teenage Witch" (which we would absolutely watch!), we witness a zippy montage of Madison's horrendous dating history, filled with looksmaxxers and all other manner of f-boys.

Madison even apparently cast a love spell ("Travis and Taylor... Ben and Jen... not Garner...") in an attempt to lure the man of her dreams. While Madison waited for Mr. Right to sweep her off her broomstick, she also decided to freeze her eggs, but much to her dismay, her flamboyant warlock gynecologist was only able to retrieve a single egg.