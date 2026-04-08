American Horror Story Season 13: Ryan Murphy Reveals First Look At Sarah Paulson As Cordelia, Confirming Coven Connection
Miss Robichaux's Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies is reopening its doors in "American Horror Story" Season 13. In fact, the doors are just the beginning.
"We have rebuilt the entire Robichaux Academy," series creator Ryan Murphy revealed in an Instagram post on April 8, along with our first look at Sarah Paulson reprising her role as Cordelia Goode. "The Supreme Rises," Murphy added in his caption.
While fans have speculated this for some time, Murphy has now officially confirmed that "AHS" Season 13 will continue the witch-centric storyline of "AHS: Coven," which served as the show's third season. "Coven" was previously revisited in "AHS: Apocalypse" (Season 8), which also incorporated elements and characters from "AHS: Murder House" (Season 1).
This makes even more sense when you factor in Murphy's previous first look at Season 13, which featured the long-awaited return of Jessica Lange. In those photos, which only show Lange from behind, she appeared to be dressed as her Emmy Award-winning character Constance Langdon from "Murder House," a role she later reprised in "Apocalypse."
Everything we know about American Horror Story Season 13 so far
First announced back in October 2025, the cast of "American Horror Story" Season 13 is a who's who of previous Ryan Murphy collaborators. In addition to Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange, the latter of whom hasn't played a series-regular role since "AHS: Freak Show" (Season 4), the ensemble is stacked with familiar faces.
Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman are all confirmed to appear in Season 13, presumably reprising their roles from "AHS: Coven" and/or "AHS: Apocalypse."
Additionally, Ariana Grande will make her "AHS" debut in Season 13, having previously played Chanel No. 2 in the first season of Murphy's short-lived Fox comedy "Scream Queens."
An exact premiere date was not included with Murphy's original announcement, but he did tease a "Halloween 2026" release. How appropriate.
Are you excited for the witches' story to continue on "American Horror Story" Season 13? Which other famous faces do you hope to see in cameos? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.