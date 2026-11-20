Welcome to What Would Have Happened Next, a recurring feature in which TVLine breaks down the plot twists, character developments, story arcs, and major moves that would've taken place... if only your favorite TV shows hadn't been canceled.

If you've been mourning "Castle" since ABC canceled it in 2016, take heart: Even if the procedural had continued on to a ninth season, it likely wouldn't have looked much like the show you'd loved since it debuted in 2009.

Rick-and-Kate diehards, you know this part already. For the rest of you, a quick catch-up: "Castle" starred "Firefly" alum Nathan Fillion as Rick Castle, an author who insinuated himself into the New York Police Department in order to get real-world intel that informed his mystery novels. He was paired with Det. Kate Beckett (played by Stana Katic), who initially chafed at his shadowing but eventually grew to welcome his partnership, particularly as they investigated the murder of her mother, Johanna.

Castle and Beckett eventually fell in love — fans of the couple refer to them as "Caskett" — and married in the dramedy's seventh season.

The show's supporting cast included Jon Huertas as Det. Javi Esposito; Seamus Deaver as Det. Kevin Ryan; Molly C. Quinn as Rick's daughter, Alexis; Susan Sullivan as Martha Rodgers, Rick's mother; and Tamala Jones as medical examiner Dr. Lanie Parish. Toks Olagundoye joined in Season 8 as Hayley Shipton, a former MI6 agent-turned-security consultant.

Even before the show's cancellation, a cast shake-up hinted that the series would undergo massive changes if it continued. First, series regulars Katic and Jones were let go, reportedly for budgetary reasons, after production wrapped on Season 8. Fillion renewed his contract for a one-year deal, potentially to film a truncated — and final — Season 9. But backlash about the cast cuts built quickly, and ABC axed "Castle" soon after.

Now that we're all on the same page, let's talk about how that shortened Season 9 might've played out.