What Would Have Happened Next If Castle Hadn't Been Canceled
Welcome to What Would Have Happened Next, a recurring feature in which TVLine breaks down the plot twists, character developments, story arcs, and major moves that would've taken place... if only your favorite TV shows hadn't been canceled.
If you've been mourning "Castle" since ABC canceled it in 2016, take heart: Even if the procedural had continued on to a ninth season, it likely wouldn't have looked much like the show you'd loved since it debuted in 2009.
Rick-and-Kate diehards, you know this part already. For the rest of you, a quick catch-up: "Castle" starred "Firefly" alum Nathan Fillion as Rick Castle, an author who insinuated himself into the New York Police Department in order to get real-world intel that informed his mystery novels. He was paired with Det. Kate Beckett (played by Stana Katic), who initially chafed at his shadowing but eventually grew to welcome his partnership, particularly as they investigated the murder of her mother, Johanna.
Castle and Beckett eventually fell in love — fans of the couple refer to them as "Caskett" — and married in the dramedy's seventh season.
The show's supporting cast included Jon Huertas as Det. Javi Esposito; Seamus Deaver as Det. Kevin Ryan; Molly C. Quinn as Rick's daughter, Alexis; Susan Sullivan as Martha Rodgers, Rick's mother; and Tamala Jones as medical examiner Dr. Lanie Parish. Toks Olagundoye joined in Season 8 as Hayley Shipton, a former MI6 agent-turned-security consultant.
Even before the show's cancellation, a cast shake-up hinted that the series would undergo massive changes if it continued. First, series regulars Katic and Jones were let go, reportedly for budgetary reasons, after production wrapped on Season 8. Fillion renewed his contract for a one-year deal, potentially to film a truncated — and final — Season 9. But backlash about the cast cuts built quickly, and ABC axed "Castle" soon after.
Now that we're all on the same page, let's talk about how that shortened Season 9 might've played out.
What Castle might've looked like without Kate
"Castle" without Kate?! If that sounds preposterous, wait until you hear the path the show was preparing to take in the never-materialized Season 9.
At the time of cancellation, sources told TVLine that Kate still would have survived the shootout with Caleb Brown that happened in the Season 8 finale, but there was a chance she would've been forced to fake her death and align with some sort of clandestine organization.
What's more, Rick wouldn't have been aware that his wife wasn't actually dead (!) — so he would've moved forward, thinking that the love of his life was gone forever. However, viewers wouldn't have been privy to Rick's (likely) all-encompassing grief: There would have been a time jump between seasons, with Rick's mourning mainly taking place in the interim.
In addition to Nathan Fillion, cast members Jon Huertas, Seamus Dever, Susan Sullivan, Molly Quinn, and Toks Olagundoye were expected to return to "Castle."
Do you have thoughts on a) "Castle," b) the show's cancellation, and/or c) the potential story "Castle" was going to tell in Season 9? Hit the comments, and let us know!