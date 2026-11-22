Before Mad Men, Jon Hamm Was A High School Teacher Who Taught This Future Co-Star
There are plenty of teachers out there who can fondly remember when they had a future celebrity in their class, but not many of them can say they became famous alongside one of their own students. Such is the case with Jon Hamm. Long before he would become a household name as Don Draper on "Mad Men," one of the best AMC shows of all time, Hamm spent a year as a drama teacher at his old high school in Missouri. As it turns out, one of his students that year would eventually become one of his co-stars: Ellie Kemper.
On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Hamm explains how he ended up there. "In 2004, after I graduated college, I had a theater degree and no prospects. So I was like, well, what can I do?" he said. "I know, I'll talk to my old acting teacher and maybe he'll gimme a job teaching at my old high school,"
In an interview on "Andy Cohen Live," Kemper admitted she had a bit of a crush on her future celeb teacher. "So, he's 10 years older than I am." Kemper said. "And he's the youngest teacher by far. He's not bad looking, and he's teaching drama. He's in fact great looking. Dreamy."
Hamm lasted one season at the school before moving on to pursue his acting career. Eventually, the two of them would appear together in the Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," where Kemper played a woman who's freed from an underground bunker, held captive by Hamm.
Kemper says Hamm helped get her career going
Ellie Kemper says even after being her teacher, Jon Hamm continued to help her. "I was doing this one-person show in Los Angeles, and at that time, he was already famous on 'Mad Men,'" she said on "Andy Cohen Live." "I emailed him from our high school directory. I said, 'Hey, I'm doing this show. I know you're really busy, but it'd be great if you could come.' And he came, and that's when I reconnected with him."
Hamm and Kemper formed a friendship after that. On an episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," he said he could tell she had star potential way back in high school. "Even at 15, she was an incredibly composed, very smart, hardworking actress," he said. That potential led to Kemper's addition to the cast of "The Office" as one of the dumbest characters ever and eventually "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," one of several Netflix shows without a bad season.
It was his friendship with Kemper and prior working relationship with show creator Tina Fey that helped Hamm land the role of Kimmy's captor. In a 2015 interview with the Television Critics Association, Kemper said working with him was a little scary at first. "Acting with him was a little bit nerve-racking just because I felt like he was still grading me on some level," she said per People. "But he's a wonderful man and it was a lot of fun."