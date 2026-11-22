There are plenty of teachers out there who can fondly remember when they had a future celebrity in their class, but not many of them can say they became famous alongside one of their own students. Such is the case with Jon Hamm. Long before he would become a household name as Don Draper on "Mad Men," one of the best AMC shows of all time, Hamm spent a year as a drama teacher at his old high school in Missouri. As it turns out, one of his students that year would eventually become one of his co-stars: Ellie Kemper.

On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Hamm explains how he ended up there. "In 2004, after I graduated college, I had a theater degree and no prospects. So I was like, well, what can I do?" he said. "I know, I'll talk to my old acting teacher and maybe he'll gimme a job teaching at my old high school,"

In an interview on "Andy Cohen Live," Kemper admitted she had a bit of a crush on her future celeb teacher. "So, he's 10 years older than I am." Kemper said. "And he's the youngest teacher by far. He's not bad looking, and he's teaching drama. He's in fact great looking. Dreamy."

Hamm lasted one season at the school before moving on to pursue his acting career. Eventually, the two of them would appear together in the Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," where Kemper played a woman who's freed from an underground bunker, held captive by Hamm.