After Veronica Mars, Jason Dohring Starred In A Forgotten Vampire Series
When the cult favorite show "Veronica Mars" was canceled by The CW for the first time in 2007, fans were devastated to lose Logan Echolls. But actor Jason Dohring did not stay unemployed for long. That very same fall, he jumped from the seaside shores of Neptune to the nocturnal streets of Los Angeles, signing on as a co-lead in CBS' short-lived paranormal romance series, "Moonlight."
From co-creator Ron Koslow (the guy behind the 1987 fantasy show "Beauty and the Beast"), "Moonlight" starred Alex O'Loughlin as Mick St. John, a Los Angeles private investigator who happened to be a 50-year-old vampire. Alongside Sophia Myles, who played investigative reporter Beth Turner, the show attempted to mix procedural crime-solving with undead romantic angst across its single season, 16-episode run. Dohring co-starred as Josef Kostan, Mick's centuries-old vampire mentor and close friend. Despite appearing as a stylish, young twenty-something, Josef was actually a 408-year-old hedge fund trader with a taste for luxury and zero moral qualms about his undead lifestyle. While Mick struggled with his human conscience, Josef embraced the perks of immortality, surrounding himself with human concubines for blood feeding.
During an August 2007 interview with IGN, the "Veronica Mars" cast member revealed that the role was originally intended for a much older actor. "It was actually written for like a 60-year-old guy in the pilot," Dohring said, crediting executive producer Joel Silver with rethinking the concept. "Once they made it younger, he thought of me."
The Writers Guild of America strike of 2007–2008 is what ultimately killed Moonlight
Dohring also got a kick out of the age-reversal dynamic between Mick and Josef. "Alex is obviously older than I am, and yet I'm 310 years older than him," he told the outlet. "So I'm this young kid, or whatever, and yet I'm kind of a mentor for him... It's just so funny to have to be bossing people around that are older than you," adding, "I'm always trying to tempt him and get him to come on back [to the dark side]."
Even though it grew a passionate fanbase that rallied behind the series, "Moonlight" struggled to impress critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, it sports a strong audience score of 84%, but with critics, it carries a dismal 22%. Variety described the series as a run-of-the-mill procedural that squandered its supernatural premise beneath awkward voice-overs and uninspired storytelling. The Los Angeles Times also panned the drama, arguing that it relied on overused genre clichés, weak performances, and poor execution that ultimately left viewers missing superior vampire TV shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel."
While "Moonlight" debuted with a modest 8.54 million viewers, averaging around 7.57 million viewers across its run, it was ultimately the 2007–2008 Writers Guild of America strike that put a stake through the show's heart. According to The Hollywood Reporter, last-ditch efforts were made to shop the rights to other networks after CBS officially canceled the series. But sadly, those attempts ultimately fell through, further discouraging "Moonlight" fans who were hoping it would rise from the grave.