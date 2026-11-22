When the cult favorite show "Veronica Mars" was canceled by The CW for the first time in 2007, fans were devastated to lose Logan Echolls. But actor Jason Dohring did not stay unemployed for long. That very same fall, he jumped from the seaside shores of Neptune to the nocturnal streets of Los Angeles, signing on as a co-lead in CBS' short-lived paranormal romance series, "Moonlight."

From co-creator Ron Koslow (the guy behind the 1987 fantasy show "Beauty and the Beast"), "Moonlight" starred Alex O'Loughlin as Mick St. John, a Los Angeles private investigator who happened to be a 50-year-old vampire. Alongside Sophia Myles, who played investigative reporter Beth Turner, the show attempted to mix procedural crime-solving with undead romantic angst across its single season, 16-episode run. Dohring co-starred as Josef Kostan, Mick's centuries-old vampire mentor and close friend. Despite appearing as a stylish, young twenty-something, Josef was actually a 408-year-old hedge fund trader with a taste for luxury and zero moral qualms about his undead lifestyle. While Mick struggled with his human conscience, Josef embraced the perks of immortality, surrounding himself with human concubines for blood feeding.

During an August 2007 interview with IGN, the "Veronica Mars" cast member revealed that the role was originally intended for a much older actor. "It was actually written for like a 60-year-old guy in the pilot," Dohring said, crediting executive producer Joel Silver with rethinking the concept. "Once they made it younger, he thought of me."