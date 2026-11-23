5 Classic TV Shows That Paved The Way For Reacher
"Reacher" is one of Amazon Prime's most successful series. Featuring Alan Ritchson as the nomadic ex-Army investigator Jack Reacher, the third season garnered 54.6 million views within 19 days of its release. The action-packed adaptation of Lee Child's book series was already renewed for a sixth season ahead of its fifth. Viewers love the series' continuous action, and readers of the book appreciate its faithfulness to the source material. Ritchson's performance as the muscular drifter with no belongings is also frequently lauded.
However, "Reacher" is not the first series to feature a lone hero using his strength, training, and intelligence to fight injustice and help others. Throughout television history, there have been a number of action series that have used these core elements. The older generation of action fans were certainly spoiled, so to pay respect to the television action heroes that came before, here is a list of five classic shows that built the foundation "Reacher" stands on.
The Equalizer (1985-1989)
This CBS series ran for four seasons and featured Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a former government spy. McCall worked all around New York City administering vigilante justice and protecting anyone who contacted him through a classified ad he put out in the newspaper.
In contrast to the mostly rural areas that Jack Reacher visits, "The Equalizer" utilizes the gritty, metropolitan atmosphere of New York City. However, just like Reacher, McCall has a highly trained background that heavily emphasizes investigation and recon. Both he and Jack Reacher use this to their advantage when they have to track someone down or fight an enemy. "The Equalizer" also saw McCall using impressive fighting skills, even if not possessing the muscular frame Ritchson does on his own show. And while he mostly operated independently, he still received help from dedicated allies he's worked with in the past. Jack Reacher receives similar help in the show, primarily from Frances Neagley (Maria Sten).
Magnum, P.I. (1980-1988)
Years before playing NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan on "Blue Bloods," Tom Selleck played the titular private investigator on "Magnum, P.I." Like "Reacher," this CBS series had its main character going around and helping solve problems associated with crime and protection. However, the show's famous Hawaiian setting and the lavish estate that Magnum lives on are a stark contrast to Reacher's minimalist, wandering style.
Magnum also had a laid-back, relaxed attitude during his work. The series nevertheless featured an ex-military individual relying on his training and intelligence in his investigations. Like Reacher's partnership with Neagley, Magnum regularly received help from associates T.C. (Roger E. Mosley), and Rick (Larry Manetti).
While "Reacher" may not have given its main character the kicked-back, easygoing demeanor (or the Hawaiian shirt) that Magnum possessed, both shows carry similar core elements of action and investigation.
The A-Team (1983-1987)
Admittedly, showcasing a team of four ex-commandos is slightly different from focusing on a lone former Army investigator, but that does not mean NBC's "The A-Team" didn't pack a similar amount of action and entertainment that would be echoed in "Reacher." The series ran for five seasons and centered on four Green Berets who escaped imprisonment for a crime they did not commit, picking up work as mercenaries.
John "Hannibal" Smith (George Peppard), Templeton "Face" Peck (Dirk Benedict), H.M. "Howling Mad" Murdock (Dwight Schultz), and Bosco "B.A." Baracus (Mr. T) comprised the team, and their dynamic was like Jack Reacher split four different ways. The squad was routinely embroiled in violent situations and high-octane adventures. As mercenaries, they travel to many different places, much like Jack Reacher. And similarly to how Reacher is portrayed in the series, Baracus' physical strength and imposing presence are a big component of his characterization and are utilized in much the same way in "The A-Team."
MacGyver (1985-1992)
For seven seasons, ABC showcased one of television's most unique action heroes with "MacGyver." Based in Los Angeles, Angus MacGyver (Richard Dean Anderson) is a war veteran and secret agent who is extremely scientifically resourceful and famous for improvising tools and devices from common items in his environment.
MacGyver preferred not to use guns, and only fought hand-to-hand when forced to. While this approach is not as thrilling or violent as Reacher's, it doesn't mean the ABC series didn't help lay the groundwork for "Reacher." MacGyver traveled around the world, using his training and sharp observational skills to investigate issues and get the job done. In his position, he was often embroiled in government conspiracies and political corruption involving Congress and intelligence officers. "Reacher" uses this same premise by showcasing encounters with characters like corrupt local police chiefs and mayors. However, despite their backgrounds, both follow their own rules and moral compass. Interestingly, "MacGyver" regular Bruce McGill, who played Jack Dalton on the show, later appeared in the first season of "Reacher."
The Fall Guy (1981-1986)
ABC's action-adventure series "The Fall Guy" featured Lee Majors as Colt Seavers — a Hollywood stunt performer who works on the side as a bounty hunter to make ends meet. In the show, he uses his combat expertise and proficiency in dangerous stunts to catch the fugitives he's hired to find and save others in danger. And while Seavers does not possess the same drifter attitude and motivation as Jack Reacher, he too lives the life of an outsider, and he's highly skillful at physical combat.
The stunts carried out in the show rely on the same high-octane thrills that "Reacher" would also be known for. As most shows on this list, "The Fall Guy" features its hero receiving assistance from those he trusted. Seavers got help from his cousin and protégé Howie Munson (Douglas Barr) and co-stunt performer Jody (Heather Thomas). The show may have been more lighthearted with its characters and premise, but its adherence to action made "The Fall Guy" a celebrated forerunner to "Reacher."