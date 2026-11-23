"Reacher" is one of Amazon Prime's most successful series. Featuring Alan Ritchson as the nomadic ex-Army investigator Jack Reacher, the third season garnered 54.6 million views within 19 days of its release. The action-packed adaptation of Lee Child's book series was already renewed for a sixth season ahead of its fifth. Viewers love the series' continuous action, and readers of the book appreciate its faithfulness to the source material. Ritchson's performance as the muscular drifter with no belongings is also frequently lauded.

However, "Reacher" is not the first series to feature a lone hero using his strength, training, and intelligence to fight injustice and help others. Throughout television history, there have been a number of action series that have used these core elements. The older generation of action fans were certainly spoiled, so to pay respect to the television action heroes that came before, here is a list of five classic shows that built the foundation "Reacher" stands on.