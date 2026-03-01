The Final Scene Tom Selleck Shot For Blue Bloods

CBS viewers were shocked when the network announced that "Blue Bloods" would conclude with its 14th season in 2024. For many, watching Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his family gather around that big dinner table had simply become routine. In fact, Selleck himself had to warm up to the idea that "Blue Bloods" would be ending for good — so his final scene being another Regan family dinner was certainly poetic.

"Nobody wanted it to end," he told Entertainment Weekly after the series finale aired. "It was all pretty emotional. ... It was a blessing for 15 years. I mean, we had two families. We had the Reagan family that we portrayed, and quite quickly we had this family of actors who all actually liked each other, which never happens in television."

The whole thing was an "enormous blessing" to Selleck, who wrapped his part prior to the final scene. "The last shooting day was a very crowded scene that had an awful lot of the 'Blue Bloods' principles, but no real time to sit together," Selleck lamented. "The real last day for me was the second to the last day when we shot the last family dinner, which was really the end of my involvement in the show. And we did our work for about six or seven hours and didn't dwell on it."