Star Trek's Walter Koenig Was In An Alfred Hitchcock Episode Written By Harlan Ellison

Before the late Walter Koenig starred in his most famous role as Pavel Chekov in the "Star Trek" franchise, he played a memorable one-off character in a 1964 episode of "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour," a horror anthology series similar to "The Twilight Zone." Koenig co-starred as the gang leader antagonist Tiger in the episode "Memo From Purgatory," which was penned by renowned sci-fi author Harlan Ellison in one of his earliest TV writing credits. The protagonist, Jay (James Caan), is a writer who joins the gang to gather material for a book, and Tiger makes sure he regrets attempting an endeavor so reckless. Tiger is downright terrifying, so much so that it's hard to recognize Koenig as the same guy who'd later play Chekov.

Koenig reflected on this early role in a 2013 interview with the Television Academy, telling them that it was a typical part for him at that stage in his career. "I did a lot of juvenile delinquents at the time, which was interesting because I'd gone from this persona of being the sensitive young guy to all of a sudden being the tough juvenile delinquent," he said. The future "Star Trek" actor (whose favorite role was actually in another sci-fi franchise) also revealed that he accidentally struck Caan for real during a scene where his character slaps Jay across the face, cutting the star's lip with his ring. "[Caan] loved it, the blood coming down his face," Koenig said. "And so we finished the scene and it was a good episode."