Dancing With The Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy Gives Update On Relationship With Carrie Ann Inaba

"Dancing With the Stars" pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and judge Carrie Ann Inaba have recently been at the center of controversy, and now Chmerkovskiy has given an update on the status of their relationship. Chmerkovskiy was suspended from "DWTS" for one week after he made an inappropriate TikTok post in response to Inaba's critical comments about his wife, fellow pro dancer Jenna Johnson's October 13 performance with her partner, Harry Shum Jr.

"You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night," he posted to his account (via NBC News). Chmerkovskiy's post was interpreted to reference the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Chmerkovskiy, who apologized to Inaba and clarified he was referencing Smith's comments to Rock to keep his "wife's name" out of his mouth, was allowed to return to the competition, where he's partnered with Jenna Dewan, on October 27.

Now, he's updated viewers on his relationship with Inaba. While speaking with People about a video showing he and Inaba having a heart-to-heart after the episode, Chmerkovskiy said, "It felt cathartic relief, you know?" He continued, "I think it was just really important for me to make sure that she feels safe and knows that, firsthand from me, I want nothing but love for her."