How A Susan Saint James '70s TV Movie Gave Peter Falk's Columbo Its Big Break

Susan Saint James, who died on October 26, 2026 at the age of 80, warmed the hearts of Americans on shows like "The Name of the Game" and "Kate & Allie." What you may not know is that she's also tangentially connected to one of TV's smartest detectives. Beginning in 1971, James co-starred in the TV show "McMillan & Wife" alongside Hollywood icon Rock Hudson, only it wasn't exactly a typical television series. According to "Rock Hudson: Friend of Mine" by Tom Clark, NBC pitched "McMillan & Wife" to Hudson as a weekly series, but he was skeptical that a show with so many episodes could maintain its quality. Instead, he pitched a rather novel idea.

Hudson agreed to film "McMillan & Wife" once a month, which meant it functioned more like a series of TV movies than an episodic television show. NBC initially balked at this idea, until they came up with a concept known as "the wheel." With this model, several different shows would rotate in the same time slot, all under a single title. "NBC Mystery Movie" was the name they came up with, and the next step was to find some shows to alternate with "McMillan & Wife." One of those shows was "Columbo" starring the late, great Peter Falk.