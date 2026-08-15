15 Smartest TV Detectives Of All Time, Ranked

Here's an intriguing question: If someone you loved was murdered, which television detective would you call first? Don't think in terms of your favorite character, but rather which one could actually solve the case most efficiently.

Surprisingly, it's a tough question that boils down to a few simple character traits. For all the detectives that have existed over the years, only a handful can truly be counted on to get the job done. Every one of them has specific strengths and flaws, but only the elite are devoid of any major weaknesses.

So, which would you choose? Would you trust a methodical investigator who never misses a detail, or a brilliant eccentric whose methods somehow always produce results? To help you solve this particular case, we've assembled a list of who we believe are the smartest detectives in television history. It might seem easy to pick the top spot, but on closer examination, small differences in deduction, observation, and consistency separate the very best from their equally gifted counterparts.