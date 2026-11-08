After Gilligan's Island, Tina Louise Starred In One Of TV's Most Iconic Westerns

In 1967, Tina Louise made a big jump from shipwrecks to saloons. While most knew her at the time as Ginger Grant, the glamorous Hollywood actress marooned on "Gilligan's Island," she stripped away the diva trappings to appear on "Bonanza," one of TV's most legendary Westerns, shortly after the sitcom was canceled.

Louise appeared in a Season 9 episode of "Bonanza" titled "Desperate Passage," which aired less than seven months after CBS voted "Gilligan's" off the island to make room for a different Western, "Gunsmoke." In a show of Louise's range, the actor starred as the bereft Mary Burns, one of the sole survivors of a Paiute raid on her town. In one particularly salient scene, Louise recounts her trauma to "Bonanza" patriarch Ben Cartwright (Lorne Greene) while weeping and stuttering over her sentences. By the end of her story, she can hardly get the words out at all. For fans used to the bold, sultry Ginger, this was a major departure.