Quote Of The Day By Matlock Star Kathy Bates: 'Even Though We Had So Many Difficulties, I Wanted Her...'
Kathy Bates' career resurgence in her mid-70s proves it's never too late to become a leading lady. When the actor assumed she was headed to semi-retirement, she landed the role of Matty in the CBS drama "Matlock." The reboot follows a senior who joins a law firm and refuses to be underestimated by her peers. The actor's highly-regarded performance led her to win a Critics' Choice Award for best actress in a drama series and set an Emmys record for the oldest nominee for lead actress in drama.
Bates' continued success in the entertainment industry wasn't always linear. Having starred in several prestigious films in the '90s, including "Titanic" and "Primary Colors," the actor reached a pivotal moment in her trajectory when she won an Oscar in 1991 for playing Annie Wilkes in the book-to-screen adaptation of "Misery."
Despite the major accolade, Bates later struggled to book roles that showcased her full potential. She even recalls the disappointment she experienced when her comedy series "Harry Law" was canceled because it attracted an older viewership.
Regardless of this setback (and the health battles she was facing behind the scenes), Bates later found her footing on TV with "American Horror Story" (winning an Emmy for her role in Season 3) and "Matlock." The actor's inspiring journey and the way she's continued to believe in herself (even when those closest to her didn't celebrate her the way she deserved) is why she's been chosen for the quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Kathy Bates
"Even though we had so many difficulties, I wanted her spirit to come into me."
The quote above comes from a CBS Sunday Morning interview with Kathy Bates in 2024, where she revealed that her mother didn't have the reaction she anticipated to her Oscar win. The actor told Ben Mankiewicz that her mother said the following: "I don't know what all the excitement [is] about, you didn't discover the cure for cancer."
Although Bates was disappointed by her mother's response, especially since the award marked a major career achievement, she believed that she might've been somewhat to blame. Bates thought she forgot to thank her mother during her acceptance speech, but Mankiewicz replayed that moment to her during the interview to prove her otherwise.
Relieved to know that she didn't disregard her mother while on stage, Bates revealed that even though the two of them didn't see eye-to-eye on many things, she still believed that her mother should've had her life. The quote above refers to their complex relationship and how, following her death, Bates wanted her mother to live vicariously through her, especially since she made a lot of sacrifices to raise her and set her up for success.
Deeper meaning of Kathy Bates' quote — mother-daughter relationships can be complex
Kathy Bates' quote of the day shows that, despite her complicated dynamic with her mother, she was still grateful. The actor could've had a very different reaction to her mother's underwhelming response to her Oscar win, but she still chose to remember her in a positive light.
Although Bates didn't get the praise from her mother, she still continued to make strides in her own career in the hopes of making her parents proud. The actor even recalled how her parents had to go back to work at an old age to pay for her college tuition at Southern Methodist University.
Bates' longevity as a performer has, in many ways, made her loved ones proud and inspired others to continue to pursue their dreams regardless of where they are at in their lives. Audiences can see her back on their screens for "Matlock" Season 3, set to release in 2027.
More quotes from Kathy Bates
- "I remember my father asking me many years ago: 'Aren't you gonna make a success of yourself?' And I said, 'I just want to make every day a success.'" — from a 2024 interview with AARP
- "I always wanted to be the very best that I could be. I tried the best that I could to have a career that taught empathy; to empathize with characters that might not be attractive." — from a 2024 interview with ROUTE Magazine
- "I want women to not lose faith in what they've learned in their lives. I don't want to dwell on regrets or things that could have gone differently in the world, or in life. It's difficult for women to be respected, and so I think it's important that we stand up for ourselves." — from a 2025 interview with Hello! Magazine