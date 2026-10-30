Quote Of The Day By Matlock Star Kathy Bates: 'Even Though We Had So Many Difficulties, I Wanted Her...'

Kathy Bates' career resurgence in her mid-70s proves it's never too late to become a leading lady. When the actor assumed she was headed to semi-retirement, she landed the role of Matty in the CBS drama "Matlock." The reboot follows a senior who joins a law firm and refuses to be underestimated by her peers. The actor's highly-regarded performance led her to win a Critics' Choice Award for best actress in a drama series and set an Emmys record for the oldest nominee for lead actress in drama.

Bates' continued success in the entertainment industry wasn't always linear. Having starred in several prestigious films in the '90s, including "Titanic" and "Primary Colors," the actor reached a pivotal moment in her trajectory when she won an Oscar in 1991 for playing Annie Wilkes in the book-to-screen adaptation of "Misery."

Despite the major accolade, Bates later struggled to book roles that showcased her full potential. She even recalls the disappointment she experienced when her comedy series "Harry Law" was canceled because it attracted an older viewership.

Regardless of this setback (and the health battles she was facing behind the scenes), Bates later found her footing on TV with "American Horror Story" (winning an Emmy for her role in Season 3) and "Matlock." The actor's inspiring journey and the way she's continued to believe in herself (even when those closest to her didn't celebrate her the way she deserved) is why she's been chosen for the quote of the day.