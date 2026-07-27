CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates For Boston Blue, Marshals, NCIS, Tracker, And More
CBS on Monday formally unveiled its fall premiere dates, becoming the third broadcast network — after NBC and Fox — to do so.
As is tradition, "Survivor" will get a head start on CBS' scripted slate, with Season 51 premiering Wednesday, September 23. "The Amazing Race" follows the next week, airing Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1, with Episode 2 leading out of the "Big Brother" finale. (Casting will be announced at a later date.)
CBS Premiere Week officially kicks off Sunday, October 4, with "Marshals" and "Tracker." Over the following five nights come new seasons of "FBI," "CIA," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Elsbeth," "Sheriff Country," "Fire Country," and "Boston Blue," along with new series "NCIS: New York" (starring LL COOL J and Scott Caan), "Eternally Yours" (from the "Ghosts" team), and "Cupertino" (reuniting Mike Colter with "Evil" creators Robert and Michelle King).
As promised, "Ghosts" will return with two-episode Halloween and Christmas specials in October and December, with the remaining 18 episodes of Season 6 to follow in early 2027.
CBS Fall 2026 Premiere Dates
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
7 p.m. NFL on CBS doubleheader
7:30 p.m. "60 Minutes" Season 59 (returns to 7 p.m. on September 20)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 51 (two-hour premiere, followed by 90-minute episodes)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
7 p.m. NFL on CBS doubleheader
7:30 p.m. 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (two hours)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
9:30 p.m. "The Amazing Race" Season 39 (90 minutes)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1
8 p.m. "Big Brother" Season 28 finale (90 minutes)
9:30 p.m. "The Amazing Race" Episode 2 (special night)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
7 p.m. NFL on CBS doubleheader
7:30 p.m. "60 Minutes" (new episode)
8:30 p.m. "Marshals" Season 2 (returns to 8 p.m. on October 11)
9:30 p.m. "Tracker" Season 4 (returns to 9 p.m. on October 11)
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5
8 p.m. "FBI" Season 9
9 p.m. "CIA" Season 2
10 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist" Season 2
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6
8 p.m. "NCIS" Season 24 (featuring Michael Weatherly)
9 p.m. "NCIS: NEW YORK"
10 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" Season 3 (featuring Mark Harmon; 10-episode order)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 3
8:30 p.m. "ETERNALLY YOURS"
9 p.m. "Elsbeth" Season 4
10 p.m. "CUPERTINO"
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9
8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" Season 2
9 p.m. "Fire Country" Season 5 (13-episode order)
10 p.m. "Boston Blue" Season 2
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10
10 p.m. "48 Hours" Season 39
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29
9 p.m. "Ghosts" Halloween Special (two episodes)
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
9 p.m. "Ghosts" Christmas Special (two episodes; Season 6 premieres in early 2027)
What's being held for midseason?
On the scripted front, returning series held for midseason include "Ghosts" (Season 6), "Matlock" (Season 3, consisting of 13 episodes), and "NCIS: Sydney" (Season 4, consisting of 10 episodes) — the latter of which will inherit the time slot occupied in the fall by "NCIS: Origins."
The lone new scripted series bowing at midseason is "Einstein," starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero.