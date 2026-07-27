CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates For Boston Blue, Marshals, NCIS, Tracker, And More

CBS on Monday formally unveiled its fall premiere dates, becoming the third broadcast network — after NBC and Fox — to do so.

As is tradition, "Survivor" will get a head start on CBS' scripted slate, with Season 51 premiering Wednesday, September 23. "The Amazing Race" follows the next week, airing Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1, with Episode 2 leading out of the "Big Brother" finale. (Casting will be announced at a later date.)

CBS Premiere Week officially kicks off Sunday, October 4, with "Marshals" and "Tracker." Over the following five nights come new seasons of "FBI," "CIA," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Elsbeth," "Sheriff Country," "Fire Country," and "Boston Blue," along with new series "NCIS: New York" (starring LL COOL J and Scott Caan), "Eternally Yours" (from the "Ghosts" team), and "Cupertino" (reuniting Mike Colter with "Evil" creators Robert and Michelle King).

As promised, "Ghosts" will return with two-episode Halloween and Christmas specials in October and December, with the remaining 18 episodes of Season 6 to follow in early 2027.