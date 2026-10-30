How To Watch The 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards

The 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards are here, and it's time to celebrate the best in soap, talk show, and food programming. The daytime output of television's most prestigious honor had its first ceremony in 1974 — 25 years after the first official Emmy Awards back in 1949.

The decision to give daytime programming its own spotlight came just two years after the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences — the governing body that now hosts both versions of the awards show — created the new category of outstanding achievement in daytime drama for the Emmys' 1972 ceremony. Beloved shows "The Doctors" and "General Hospital" enjoyed nominations and wins that year, and the following year, Mary Fickett of "All My Children" was recognized with the award for outstanding individual achievement in daytime drama, making her the first soap star to win an Emmy.

Knowing the importance this day holds for daytime programming, the 2026 group of presenters represents some of the most storied names in television's daytime programming over the years. Fans can expect Susan Walters, Paul Telfer, Tamara Tunie, Crystal Chappell, Eva LaRue, and many others to grace the stage and bestow honors on the latest crop of winners. Many of the presenters this year are themselves previous Daytime Emmy winners and nominees, making it a truly special group.

Want to tune in and see the winners live? The 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards will be available through their official website, official app, and YouTube. Here's everything else we know about tonight's awards.