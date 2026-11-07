5 Modern Mystery Shows To Watch If You Like Murder She Wrote
Everyone loves a good murder mystery, and the classic TV series "Murder, She Wrote," starring Angela Lansbury, is one of the best to ever do it. Premiering in 1984, the show ran for 12 seasons, concluding in 1996. "Murder, She Wrote" follows Lansbury's career-defining role of Jessica Fletcher, a writer of mystery novels and an unexpectedly talented amateur sleuth. Despite living in a small town called Cabot Cove in Maine, there's a surprising number of deaths and mysteries for Fletcher to solve, and she's usually much better at it than the official detectives.
The show was a huge hit when it was airing and earned many awards over the years, both for Lansbury's performance and the series itself. After the show, Lansbury continued playing the character in four full-length movies as well, the last of which was 2003's "The Celtic Riddle." Since the conclusion of the series, it has become a true classic, with new fans discovering the show decades later. But even with over 250 excellent "Murder, She Wrote" episodes, it's obviously possible to watch all of them, and then what?
Thankfully, there have been plenty of fantastic series to come out since. While it's clear that no one could replace Lansbury and her character, there are quite a few fantastic modern TV shows inspired by "Murder, She Wrote" and other classic mystery series that are definitely worth checking out.
The Madame Blanc Mysteries is the perfect Murder, She Wrote replacement
If you're looking for an instant choice of what to watch next after "Murder, She Wrote," "The Madame Blanc Mysteries" is an amazing pick. The show, which premiered in 2021, follows Sally Lindsay as an antiques dealer named Jean White with a seemingly happy and well-off life that is thrown for a loop after her husband dies in a car accident in the fictional French village of Sainte Victoire, where they own a cottage.
His death unveils a slew of issues, including the fact that Jean's assets have all been sold off without her knowing and that her husband Rory was having an affair. But she doesn't believe that his death was an accident, and so she heads off to Southern France to get to the bottom of everything. Of course, as shows like this go, Jean ends up staying there and starts solving a bunch of other mysteries related to the cast of charming characters that live in the area. This includes her partner-in-crime of sorts, local taxi driver Dom, played by Steve Edge, as well as the couple that owns a local chateau and the Chief of Police, among others.
Lindsay's character Jean is down-to-earth and relatable, yet extremely perceptive. Viewers can't help but go along for the ride as she nosily solves each case. With these sorts of shows, the central character's likability is super important. And like Angela Lansbury's Jessica Fletcher, it's hard not to love Jean despite her faults. "The Madame Blanc Mysteries" is a perfect blend of comedy, small-town drama, and mystery, and fans of the genre are sure to enjoy it.
Ludwig is a hit new mystery show with a peculiar puzzle expert at the center
If you're a fan of British television, you've likely seen actor and comedian David Mitchell in a bunch of different projects. He's a major star across the pond, and his latest show is called "Ludwig." In Season 1, Mitchell plays John Taylor, an awkward solitary puzzle book maker who uses the pen name "Ludwig."
At the start of the show, his twin brother, James Taylor, who works as a talented detective chief inspector, goes missing, and James' wife Lucy, played by Anna Maxwell Martin, asks for John's help, suspecting something more is going on. So John agrees to go undercover as James, a Cambridge police force detective, and finds that his puzzle expertise is quite transferable to solving murders. While John starts proving his detective skills during James' day job, he and Lucy continue investigating his brother's disappearance, discovering an unexpectedly complicated conspiracy.
The show premiered with Season 1 in 2024 and was very well-received. It was renewed, and Season 2 premiered in 2026. "Ludwig" is definitely a little different than "Murder, She Wrote" with its peculiar main character and unique framing story. But it's got the same heart and charm as the classic show, making it a good option for fans looking for their next watch.
Agatha Raisin is a fish-out-of-water makeshift detective in rural England
Based on the series of mystery novels by Marion Chesney under the pen name M.C. Beaton, "Agatha Raisin" follows a successful London PR agent named Agatha Raisin, played by Ashley Jensen, who decides to start anew, leaving behind her life in the big city to relax in the Cotswolds village of Carsley. Unfortunately, chaos seems to follow her wherever she goes.
At the start of the show, Raisin tries to get to know the locals and be a part of the community by taking part in the annual quiche-making competition. But instead of going as planned, she becomes a murder suspect and is essentially forced to solve the case to clear her name and be accepted by Carsley. As the series goes on, there are plenty of other cases for Raisin to solve. At the same time, personal drama develops as she gets to know the locals more and forms connections with some of them.
The show began with the 2014 pilot, "Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death," before it was commissioned into a full series, premiering Season 1 in 2016. The show has had four seasons in total so far. While the last one came out in 2022, the author's official website states that a fifth season is in the works. It's unknown when it might grace our screens.
Poker Face follows human lie detector Charlie Cale as she solves crazy cases
"Poker Face" is probably the biggest departure from "Murder, She Wrote," on this list, solely because the main character has an almost supernatural talent for telling when someone is lying. Oh, and the fact that she's on the run from a ruthless casino boss in Season 1 (Jessica Fletcher could never!). Natasha Lyonne plays the lead named Charlie Cale, whom you can't help but love despite all the trouble she seems to naturally get into. The series also has a list of major cast members throughout its two seasons, including Benjamin Bratt, Rhea Perlman, Adrien Brody, Hong Chau, and Judith Light, to name a few. Sadly, "Poker Face" officially concluded after two seasons.
With the mystery-each-episode structure, "Poker Face" is a lot like "Murder, She Wrote," but it has even more in common with another classic mystery TV show, "Columbo." Like the show starring Peter Falk, each episode of "Poker Face" uses the inverted detective story structure, showing the murder, the perpetrator, and the motive all at the beginning. The rest of the episode is about finding the clues to prove that the perpetrator is guilty and catch them. The show also pays direct tribute to "Columbo" throughout the episodes.
While "Poker Face" might not be as grounded as "Murder, She Wrote" and some other shows on this list, it's definitely a great choice for someone looking for a modern show that pays tribute to the classic murder-mystery genre in an innovative way. It's also simply very entertaining.
Father Brown is a clumsy yet charming Catholic priest ready to solve any mystery
Like "Agatha Raisin," "Father Brown" is a comedy mystery series set in the Cotswolds in England. The show is a period TV series that takes place in the 1950s and is loosely based on G. K. Chesterton's "Father Brown" short stories about a Catholic priest who solves crimes. Mark Williams plays the title character, a man who at first glance seems modest and a bit naive, but is actually quite observant and clever.
Like other main characters mentioned in this list, Father Brown's skill at investigating is often better than that of the authorities whose actual job it is to solve the case, leading to some tension. He also has a group of intriguing people around him who often help him out with the cases. This includes the parish secretary, Mrs. McCarthy, played by Sorcha Cusack, and socialite Lady Felicia Montague, played by Nancy Carroll.
"Father Brown" premiered in 2013 and has been a long-lasting success, with Season 13 airing in early 2026. It has already been renewed for a 14th and 15th season. It certainly shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. As a midcentury period piece, "Father Brown" would be a good choice for those who like the older setting and cozy vibe of "Murder, She Wrote."