5 Modern Mystery Shows To Watch If You Like Murder She Wrote

Everyone loves a good murder mystery, and the classic TV series "Murder, She Wrote," starring Angela Lansbury, is one of the best to ever do it. Premiering in 1984, the show ran for 12 seasons, concluding in 1996. "Murder, She Wrote" follows Lansbury's career-defining role of Jessica Fletcher, a writer of mystery novels and an unexpectedly talented amateur sleuth. Despite living in a small town called Cabot Cove in Maine, there's a surprising number of deaths and mysteries for Fletcher to solve, and she's usually much better at it than the official detectives.

The show was a huge hit when it was airing and earned many awards over the years, both for Lansbury's performance and the series itself. After the show, Lansbury continued playing the character in four full-length movies as well, the last of which was 2003's "The Celtic Riddle." Since the conclusion of the series, it has become a true classic, with new fans discovering the show decades later. But even with over 250 excellent "Murder, She Wrote" episodes, it's obviously possible to watch all of them, and then what?

Thankfully, there have been plenty of fantastic series to come out since. While it's clear that no one could replace Lansbury and her character, there are quite a few fantastic modern TV shows inspired by "Murder, She Wrote" and other classic mystery series that are definitely worth checking out.