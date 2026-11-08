5 Best PBS Kids' Shows Of The '70s, Ranked

"Big Blue Marble" was a half-hour documentary-style show with some scripted segments. It featured two kids from different parts of the world (usually one from the U.S. and another from elsewhere) and introduced facts about their cultures, histories, and ecologies. The show's title was derived from the famous 1972 Apollo 17 photograph of Earth taken from space –-implying that our home, when seen from that perspective, has no borders. Produced by a pre-"Star Trek" Rick Berman, "Big Blue Marble" aired for nine years on PBS, winning a Peabody Award and multiple Daytime Emmy Awards.

As a unique interactive component to the show's theme of global connection, it was particularly well-known for its Pen Pal Club — a segment featuring an animated globe character named "Bluey." The segment encouraged kids to write letters to the show in order to be paired with a pen pal from somewhere else on the globe. Today, former viewers gather in online communities to reconnect, reminisce about old episodes, and see if they can track down one of their long-lost pen pals.

One community member on the "Big Blue Marble" Pen Pals Facebook group shared how the show led to an in-person meeting with their pen pal. "Got my Pen Pal from Big blue marble also in 1976," they wrote. "[He's] from Kenya and [I'm] from the Caribbean. Upon my retirement in 2023 I visited him and it was like visiting family."