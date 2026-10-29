Harry Potter HBO Series Poster Reveals First Look At Hogwarts Castle Design
There has been plenty of footage revealed in the recent trailers for the new "Harry Potter" series, but so far HBO has kept hidden the show's redesign of the Hogwarts castle. It's shown fans some individual rooms inside the castle in the recent trailer as well as a few glimpses of the Quidditch field, but it's kept quiet on what the new version of Hogwarts will look like from a distance. Until now, that is.
The show's Instagram page just released a new image teasing the first season, and it reveals the new Hogwarts design in the reflection of Harry's glasses. "Everyone in our world will know his name," the account wrote alongside the picture. Only a few hours after the post published, it has already received over 600,000 likes and 4,000 comments. "That first glimpse of Hogwarts reflected in the glasses is absolutely incredible!" one top comment reads.
The new Hogwarts looks similar to the old one
The new glimpse of the Hogwarts castle appears to show what it looks like at night, and doesn't seem like too big a departure from how it looked when Harry and the other first-years approached it on a boat in the first 2001 film. Granted, the Hogwarts castle design changed throughout the films as different directors took over the series, and it's possible the HBO show's Hogwarts will evolve over the seasons too.
The reveal of the castle comes shortly after a string of other announcements. Earlier this week the casting for Harry Potter's parents, James and Lily Potter, was announced. James will be played by Jasper Talbot of "Broadchurch" fame while Lily will be played by Hannah Chinn, best known for her recent role in "The Conjuring: Last Rites."
The series will be overseen by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, best known for her work on "Succession" and "His Dark Materials." She's collaborating with director Mark Mylod, who she worked with on "Succession." The HBO series premieres on December 25, 2026, earlier than its original 2027 premiere plan. HBO will air episodes weekly for the rest of the show's eight-episode first season.