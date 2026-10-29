Harry Potter HBO Series Poster Reveals First Look At Hogwarts Castle Design

The new glimpse of the Hogwarts castle appears to show what it looks like at night, and doesn't seem like too big a departure from how it looked when Harry and the other first-years approached it on a boat in the first 2001 film. Granted, the Hogwarts castle design changed throughout the films as different directors took over the series, and it's possible the HBO show's Hogwarts will evolve over the seasons too.

The reveal of the castle comes shortly after a string of other announcements. Earlier this week the casting for Harry Potter's parents, James and Lily Potter, was announced. James will be played by Jasper Talbot of "Broadchurch" fame while Lily will be played by Hannah Chinn, best known for her recent role in "The Conjuring: Last Rites."

The series will be overseen by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, best known for her work on "Succession" and "His Dark Materials." She's collaborating with director Mark Mylod, who she worked with on "Succession." The HBO series premieres on December 25, 2026, earlier than its original 2027 premiere plan. HBO will air episodes weekly for the rest of the show's eight-episode first season.