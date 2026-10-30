The Diplomat Has Achieved Something Most Netflix Original Shows Never Do

We crunched the numbers and tallied up the longest-running Netflix originals to give you a sense of how "The Diplomat" fits in. By our count, only 17 scripted adult Netflix originals — now 18, if you include "The Diplomat" — have run or are expected to run for five seasons or longer. At the high end of the list, only three shows — "Big Mouth," "Elite," and "Virgin River" (which was renewed for Season 8 before its Season 7 premiere) — have lasted for eight seasons. A nine-season Netflix show? Well, that would be a miracle.

There's been no confirmation yet whether Season 5 of "The Diplomat," will be its last, but according to creator Debora Cahn, there's reason to be optimistic. She told Deadline that while she has an idea of where she wants the story to go, she doesn't know how long that journey might take. "I knew this season where I wanted to land," Cahn explained. "But if we find something better, I'm going for that or if we find that these characters have grown into something that isn't what I anticipated."

Here's hoping we get to watch Kate Wyler and her cohort grow for many seasons to come and maybe break some Netflix records in the process.