5 Batman: The Animated Series Episodes To Watch On Halloween

While a lot of Batman's adventures in the comics have been suitable for readers young and old, he's a darker character who just feels more at home on the creepier side of the DC universe. Because of that, there are plenty of episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series" that are perfect to watch on Halloween. The Caped Crusader is one of those rare, versatile characters who can masterfully tackle gritty crime stories about mobsters and assassins, while also tackling supernatural beasts and monsters who stalk the shadows.

With enough preparation, he can take on pretty much anything. The 1992 series is widely regarded as one of the best superhero TV shows of all time, and it's because Kevin Conroy's Bruce Wayne seamlessly slots in with all aspects of Batman's adventures.

Because the writers pushed the boundaries of what a "Batman" animated series could do, there's no shortage of creepy episodes to choose from. Some honorable mentions that didn't make the cut are the Clayface origin episodes, "Feat of Clay," as well as "Over the Edge," the infamous chapter where Commissioner Gordon (Bob Hastings) is tricked into thinking Batgirl (Melissa Gilbert) dies.

Without further ado, here's the "Batman: The Animated Series" episodes you should watch on Halloween.