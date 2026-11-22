Before he was the "King of Sitcoms" (per Reuters) behind the television juggernauts "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men," one of Chuck Lorre's first jobs — besides working on several kids' cartoons you didn't know Lorre worked on — was as a staff writer for "Roseanne." According to The New Yorker, his work impressed the producers enough to earn him the opportunity to create his own show: "Frannie's Turn." It premiered on September 13, 1992, and was canceled just five short weeks later. Not only was the sitcom short-lived, but it has also become impossible to watch today.

Given its brief run, the show has never received a DVD or Blu-ray release, and you won't find it on any streaming services or legitimate (or even illegitimate) digital platforms. The only footage on YouTube is some CBS promos.

"Frannie's Turn" is about, as Lorre says, "a fifty-year-old middle-class woman coming into her own" (via The New Yorker). Similar to "Roseanne" or "Mama's Family," it focuses on a matriarch with a chaotic home life trying to keep it all together. Miriam Margolyes stars as Frannie Escobar, a Staten Island seamstress who clashes with her old-fashioned and misogynistic Cuban-American husband, played by Tomás Milián, while she balances her deadbeat son (Stivi Paskoski), strong-willed daughter (Phoebe Augustine), and, of course, a zany mother-in-law (Alice Drummond).

Themes like female independence, generational and cultural differences, marital tension, and family dysfunction were meant to unfold over the course of the show. But CBS never gave it much of a chance, and it disappeared soon after it arrived. Of course, this was only a mere setback in what would become Chuck Lorre's storied career.