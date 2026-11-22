5 Iconic '70s Sitcom Neighbors Who Stole The Show
During the 1970s, audiences watched some of the most iconic sitcoms on their screens. Television was rapidly pushing boundaries and exploring previously taboo topics like gender and race, showcasing them through comedic stories and entertaining characters. When it comes to sitcoms, neighbors are key. In this genre, the comedy is rarely pulled off by just one character, or even just one family. Oftentimes, their friends (or foes) next door make audiences laugh just as much.
Throughout the suburban neighborhoods and apartment buildings of 1970s television were some of the best secondary characters on sitcoms. These were funny sidekicks who brought their own humorous charm to the series, as well as enriching the main characters they lived close to. These are the most iconic neighbors from '70s sitcoms. From nosy people across the street to angry business owners next door, these characters brought some scene-stealing levels of fun to people's television screens.
Rhoda Morgenstern (The Mary Tyler Moore Show)
Audiences of the '70s could never forget the witty upstairs neighbor to Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore), Rhoda Morgenstern (Valerie Harper). Originally from New York, her fast-talking, blunt personality was a humorous contrast to Mary's mild-mannered, new-to-the-scene personality. She was even given a spin-off entitled "Rhoda" that lasted five seasons.
Among Rhoda's signature antics were complaining to Mary about the perpetual dissatisfaction with her love life (or lack thereof) and a constant concern over her appearance. After winning a beauty competition in Season 3, she rejoices that she can eat brownies, claiming she's going for a "heavyweight" beauty contest next.
Rhoda also had a funny dynamic with her guilt-inducing, overbearing mother, Ida (Nancy Walker). Ida's meddling was a constant challenge to her daughter's lifestyle, which garnered a lot of laughs from viewers. In addition to her character's comedic nature, she was a very independent character for the era. Being a working, unmarried woman, she complemented the themes of female independence that helped make the show famous.
George Jefferson (All in the Family)
"All in the Family" made television history in the most unexpected ways, and one of those was undoubtedly George Jefferson appearance, played by Sherman Hemsley. The abrasive dry cleaner owner moved with his wife Louise (Isabel Sanford) and son Lionel (Mike Evans) next door to the Bunkers in Season 1, though he was not actually seen until Season 4, refusing to step into his neighbors' home. Like the Bunkers' patriarch Archie (Carroll O' Connor), he was strongly opinionated, and their frequent clashing was a hallmark of the sitcom.
Archie's bigoted personality, combined with George's unapologetic behavior, provided some crazy storylines. Between arguing over a counterfeit $20 bill or whether or not the front stoop was part of a house, the absurd rivalry between the two was irreverent and entertaining. George, Louise, and Lionel would later move into a high-rise in Manhattan, setting up the plot for their 11-season spin-off "The Jeffersons."
Larry Dallas (Three's Company)
For better or worse, "Three's Company" is one of those shows that would never get made today. But the sitcom was a product of its time, as were the characters. One of the most prominent figures on the show was Larry Dallas (Richard Kline), the sleazy used car salesman who lived upstairs from his best friend Jack Tripper (John Ritter).
Larry's womanizing and objectionable behavior was a constant annoyance to Jack's roommates Janet Wood (Joyce DeWitt) and Chrissy Snow (Suzanne Somers), as well as the other female roommates Jack had throughout the series. But the chemistry between Dallas and Ritter's was hilarious. Larry would shamelessly use Jack to get dates, once convincing a girlfriend to go camping with him after claiming Jack was a movie director. On a few occasions, Larry even pretended to be Jack.
While "Three's Company" is one of those beloved '70s shows that aged terribly, the show was self-aware of how degraded Larry was. Although he certainly thought of himself as a ladies' man, his attempts at chasing women were usually futile and often ended in humorous disaster.
Gladys Kravitz (Bewitched)
Many people can relate to having a nosy neighbor, which is one reason even a show like "Bewitched" can be relatable, despite the magic aspect. Gladys Kravitz (Alice Pearce/Sandra Gould), the perpetually on-edge neighbor to the Stephens, was a hilariously intrusive neighbor.
Often seen peeping behind the window curtains, Gladys was constantly suspicious of the actions of Samantha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery). From lawns and flowers appearing out of thin air to pictures moving on their own, she frequently caught Samantha's witchcraft but could never substantiate it.
A running gag on the show involved Gladys witnessing something magical next door before yelling for her husband Abner (George Tobias), who arrived at the window before he could see for himself. As a result, he often dismissed her claims as nonsense. The fact that Gladys was actually correct in her claims put a bit of a spin on the nosy neighbor trope common in film and television.
Willona Woods (Good Times)
Fans of "Good Times" instantly recognize Willona Woods (Ja'Net DuBois), the neighbor to the Evans family and best friend of Florida Evans (Esther Rolle). Divorced, single, and working multiple jobs, Willona was a fiercely independent character for the 1970s, but she was also hilarious and loyal.
With a strong penchant for neighborhood gossip, she would often regale Florida with local accounts of cheating wives, or dish about the infamous Weeping Wanda (Wanda Williams). Beyond gossip, one of her running gags included regularly insulting building superintendent Nathan Bookman (Johnny Brown), calling him "Booger" and "Buffalo Butt."
Something that was also appealing to audiences was her devotion to Penny Gordon (Janet Jackson), a local girl who was abused by her mother Linella (Chip Fields). After being abandoned by her mother, Willona adopts her. Her love for Penny is made even clearer in Season 5 when Linella returns to try to get her back.