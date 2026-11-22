During the 1970s, audiences watched some of the most iconic sitcoms on their screens. Television was rapidly pushing boundaries and exploring previously taboo topics like gender and race, showcasing them through comedic stories and entertaining characters. When it comes to sitcoms, neighbors are key. In this genre, the comedy is rarely pulled off by just one character, or even just one family. Oftentimes, their friends (or foes) next door make audiences laugh just as much.

Throughout the suburban neighborhoods and apartment buildings of 1970s television were some of the best secondary characters on sitcoms. These were funny sidekicks who brought their own humorous charm to the series, as well as enriching the main characters they lived close to. These are the most iconic neighbors from '70s sitcoms. From nosy people across the street to angry business owners next door, these characters brought some scene-stealing levels of fun to people's television screens.