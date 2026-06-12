'70s Television Shows That Could Never Be Made Today

The British sitcom "Love Thy Neighbour" had its critics when it premiered in 1972, and it doesn't come off any better in the present day. The ITV series centers on a white couple and a black couple who are next-door neighbors. Eddie Booth (Jack Smethurst) is a white socialist who is incensed when Bill Reynolds (Rudolph Walker), a black Tory, moves in next door.

Eddie and Bill constantly argue and exchange racially-tinged insults. Eddie has plenty of racist nicknames for Bill and other people of color, and even insinuates that all black people are cannibals. Meanwhile, Bill often refers to Eddie as a "snowflake." Both Eddie and Bill's wives are more tolerant than their husbands, and the two women become good friends.

The creators of the show suggested that the racism was equal on both sides (i.e., there was as much anti-white rhetoric as anti-black rhetoric), and star Rudolph Walker once described it in The Guardian as "a black guy and a white guy being damned stupid." If the show were better written, such as the revered but controversial "All In The Family" — one of Norman Lear's best TV shows — the series could have said something clever about racism in Britain. Instead, it just repeated offensive talking points without much introspection and highlighted the dubious concept of reverse racism. An American version of the show premiered in 1973, but it aired only 12 episodes before being canceled. We can't imagine a show with such a cringe-inducing premise getting made today.