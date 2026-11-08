Before Star Trek, Leonard Nimoy Appeared In A Popular Action Series As 8 Different Characters

Prior to cementing his place in TV history as Spock on "Star Trek," Leonard Nimoy was constantly hustling for roles. Although some of these gigs were just a one-off, like a 1960 appearance on "Bonanza," others provided multiple opportunities. For instance, Nimoy played four different characters on "Wagon Train." On "Sea Hunt," he doubled that versatility with eight unique roles.

Airing from 1958 to 1961, "Sea Hunt" starred Lloyd Bridges as scuba diver Mike Nelson, and the rest of the cast largely depended upon a revolving door of guest actors. Fortunately for Nimoy, "Sea Hunt" was willing to give the same actors different assignments, and he did his part to put a different spin on each performance. "I'd do one with a mustache; I would do one with a hat," he recalled to The Television Academy in 2000. "I could do an accent of various kinds, so I was useful." Nimoy also had great respect for Bridges, which made him an ideal person to rehire.

Some of Nimoy's roles were so small that they didn't even make the credits — during Season 2, he played a revolutionary student in one episode, and a liquid explosives thief in another. Others, however, were more substantial. In his first appearance, a 1958 episode called "The Shipwreck," Nimoy played Vince, a character stranded in the middle of the ocean on Nelson's lifeboat. It's a meatier role compared to some of Nimoy's other guest spots, like when he had fewer than five lines on "Matinee Theater" with Vincent Price.