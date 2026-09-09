5 Star Trek: The Original Series Actors Who Appeared On Bonanza

"Star Trek: The Original Series" ran alongside the legendary Western "Bonanza" on NBC, and numerous actors took the opportunity to appear on both shows. With 14 seasons coming out between 1959 and 1973, "Bonanza" remains NBC's longest-running Western series to date and arguably stands among the best shows in the Western genre. Focusing on the endeavors of the Cartwright family in mid-1800s Nevada, "Bonanza" won three Emmys during its tenure and was revered for its lovable cast and fun storytelling.

Although much shorter in length, "Star Trek" left just as much of a lasting impression on television history — if not more so – breaking new ground in the science fiction genre. A few "Star Trek" main cast members took on brief roles on "Bonanza," while other stars — like Ricardo Montalban, Morgan Woodward, and John Hoyt – guest-starred on both series. Landing parts on two shows in a short time period, these five performers were among the most noteworthy "Star Trek" actors to appear on "Bonanza."