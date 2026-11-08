Fred Astaire's Final On-Screen Dance Number Was On Battlestar Galactica

The world knows Fred Astaire as a legendary dancer and iconic showman, but his guest appearance on "Battlestar Galactica" is a reminder that he was also a loving grandfather. In 1979, Astaire starred in "Battlestar Galactica" Season 1, Episode 15: "The Man with Nine Lives." He agreed to appear on the sci-fi TV show because of his grandchildren's interest in the series.

That act of love has since become a significant moment in Astaire's storied career. His performance in "Battlestar Galactica" as Chameleon, a con man who is Starbuck's father, featured his final on-screen dance number. He danced with Anne Jeffreys, a Broadway, film, and TV actress who was known for starring in TV's "Topper" and would go on to appear on the soap opera "General Hospital."

Following his "Battlestar Galactica" episode, Astaire did only two more projects: "The Man in the Santa Claus Suit," a 1979 TV movie in which he played nine roles, and the 1981 horror movie "Ghost Story." Six years after his last role, he died of pneumonia.