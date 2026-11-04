What Brady Bunch Star Robert Reed Really Thought Of His Younger Co-Stars

Robert Reed played Mike Brady, one of TV's most wholesome dads, on "The Brady Bunch" from 1969 to 1974. But when the cameras weren't rolling, Reed was notoriously difficult to work with, especially for show creator Sherwood Schwartz. For example, Schwartz remembered Reed refusing to shoot a scene involving strawberries because according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, strawberries didn't have a smell when they're cooking (actually, they do, per America's Test Kitchen, they just don't taste very good after being cooked). But while Reed was a stickler for accuracy, that strict nature didn't transfer over to his relationships with the actors who played the six Brady children.

Reed wrote the introduction to Barry Williams' 1992 book, "Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg," praising Williams, who played eldest son Greg Brady, and his on-screen siblings. Reed said there wasn't "one bad apple" among the kids — Williams, Christopher Knight as Peter, Mike Lookinland as Bobby, Maureen McCormick as Marcia, Eve Plumb as Jan, and Susan Olsen as Cindy Brady.

Reed attributed their good nature to their parents, an on-set teacher, the crew's mindfulness, and Schwartz, who cast them carefully. "The best accolade I can give them is to say that they came into the show with a certain innocence and naiveté, and five years later they left the show with an appropriate amount of both qualities," Reed wrote. "They are now men and women of substance, ease, and grace, whom I very much consider family."