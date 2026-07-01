Why Robert Reed Doesn't Appear In The Brady Bunch's Final Episode

"The Brady Bunch" was one of the shows that defined the 1970s, thanks in part to Robert Reed's steady presence as family patriarch Mike Brady. He and Carol (Florence Henderson) rank as one of the greatest TV couples ever, although creative differences between Reed and creator Sherwood Schwartz kept Reed off camera for the series finale. Reed is credited with appearances on all 117 episodes of the show, although he doesn't actually appear in Season 5, Episode 22, "The Hair-Brained Scheme." He actually walked off the show between being handed the script and production week in protest of a plot point.

Reed had studied Shakespeare at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before moving to television, and didn't expect "The Brady Bunch" to rely so heavily on silly humor and outrageous circumstances. He would often push back against plot developments he felt didn't make sense, according to Schwartz's daughter. In an interview for "TV We Love," writer and actor Hope Juber said Reed "fought with my dad about every little detail. He was very picky and very insistent that if it didn't match what he felt was logical, he was going to make a scene about it" (via Parade). Reed objected to the main thread in the finale where a homemade hair dye turns the curly locks of Greg (Barry Williams) bright orange, and wrote Schwartz a letter of protest after seeing the script.

With the show's renewal for Season 6 still in question, Schwartz decided that cutting Reed's lines was his path of least resistance. He wrote Mike out of the episode, but Reed still showed up on set to complain. Mike's absence from Greg's graduation was dismissed with a single line from previously widowed or divorced Carol, and she was left to deal with Greg's hair without her TV husband.