Quote Of The Day By Ron Howard: 'His Father Was Very Negative, And I Think That From...'

Ron Howard started his career as a child actor, gaining recognition after playing Opie Taylor in "The Andy Griffith Show." Branching into film, Howard appeared in "The Music Man" and the coming-of-age drama "American Graffiti." Mainstream success, however, came when Howard played Richie Cunningham in the ABC sitcom "Happy Days," one of the best shows of the '70s that defined the decade. Before dedicating himself to directing, Howard appeared in films like "The Spikes Gang" and "The Shootist."

Howard's directorial streak is prominent and varied, including "Splash," "Apollo 13," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years." He is best known for helming "A Beautiful Mind," for which Howard won the Academy Awards for best director and best picture. Howard has also won two Critics' Choice Awards, one Primetime Emmy, and one Golden Globe.

Howard is also known for directing "Willow," "Backdraft," "The Da Vinci Code," and "Eden." His prominent television roles include "M*A*S*H," "Arrested Development" (where Howard played The Narrator, which was a last-minute casting decision), "Only Murders in the Building," and "The Studio." Howard brings a broad genre appeal to the industry and is known for his steady craftsmanship, which is why he today's quote of the day.