Quote Of The Day By Ron Howard: 'His Father Was Very Negative, And I Think That From...'
Ron Howard started his career as a child actor, gaining recognition after playing Opie Taylor in "The Andy Griffith Show." Branching into film, Howard appeared in "The Music Man" and the coming-of-age drama "American Graffiti." Mainstream success, however, came when Howard played Richie Cunningham in the ABC sitcom "Happy Days," one of the best shows of the '70s that defined the decade. Before dedicating himself to directing, Howard appeared in films like "The Spikes Gang" and "The Shootist."
Howard's directorial streak is prominent and varied, including "Splash," "Apollo 13," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years." He is best known for helming "A Beautiful Mind," for which Howard won the Academy Awards for best director and best picture. Howard has also won two Critics' Choice Awards, one Primetime Emmy, and one Golden Globe.
Howard is also known for directing "Willow," "Backdraft," "The Da Vinci Code," and "Eden." His prominent television roles include "M*A*S*H," "Arrested Development" (where Howard played The Narrator, which was a last-minute casting decision), "Only Murders in the Building," and "The Studio." Howard brings a broad genre appeal to the industry and is known for his steady craftsmanship, which is why he today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Ron Howard
"His father was very negative, and I think that from the very beginning, dad saw all of this as a teaching opportunity."
The above quote is from Howard's memoir, "The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family," co-written with his brother, Clint Howard (via WBUR). Howard detailed the lives of his parents, and how his father Rance Howard was a "good father," even though Rance had negative experiences with his own father growing up.
"I think he saw it all as a chance to be a good father and give us something — not necessarily careers — but an experience where we could feel successful," the actor clarified. As Rance was an accomplished actor in his own right, having starred in everything from "Chinatown" to "Independence Day," the decision to nudge his young children toward acting was meant to be an empowering move.
Deeper meaning of Ron Howard's quote — personal struggles can teach us to do better
In the same interview with WBUR, brothers Ron and Clint Howard explained why their careers as child actors never felt like a competition, as their father had never meant to put that sort of pressure on them. Clint Howard said: "I didn't feel there was any competition or anything ... Listen, he [Rance] was a great parent. Ron and I worked as children in show business, but mom probably saw 500 of my Little League games and high school baseball games. They were devoted parents."
Although the exact nature of Rance's relationship with his father is unknown, Ron Howard's quote makes it clear that Rance used that experience as an opportunity to be a better father to his sons. Ron Howard also stated that his parents' faith in his talents gave him the confidence to continue pursuing his dreams as an adult, especially when it came to directing.
"I began to dream of directing. I worked my way into that situation, but as I looked back, I began to recognize that it was not a foregone conclusion that I was going to succeed in this business as an adult," Howard stated. "No way, but my parents believed."
More quotes from Ron Howard
- "I grew up as a child actor, been working all my life, and I love it. But it does create a kind of bubble. So I look for projects that lead me to life experiences I wouldn't have otherwise had — and on my own I'm an introverted, risk-averse individual. But, when there's a story to be told, it gets me out of the house, talking to people, learning things. And then I just go." — from a 2020 interview with The Guardian
- "Sometimes, the very last interview you do, it's not just a few quotes you can plug into the film, it instigates a real rethink, and deepens your understanding of the subject. I really love the opportunity to explore these other worlds, and quite often with me, it's been individual biographical work." — from a 2026 interview with The Hollywood Reporter
- "I acted as a kid. I always liked it, but I don't really have a performer's personality. I like being responsible, by the way. When you're an actor, you often feel victimized — you see the end result, 'Oh, they didn't use this take, they didn't use that take, how come?' There's no 'how come?' with the director. There's only one person to look at. Walk over to the mirror if you want to know why. But I prefer that." — from a 2013 interview with CBS