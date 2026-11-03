How CBS Broadcasting A Heavily Edited Version Of Dexter Helped The Series Become A Hit

Although the dark crime drama "Dexter" was already fairly successful when it first premiered 20 years ago, the show pulled a bizarre move in 2008 that turned it into a true cultural phenomenon. On February 17, 2008, the first episode of "Dexter" aired on CBS, not its home channel Showtime. This might sound like it would have been impossible, given how gory "Dexter" is and all the network restrictions on CBS. The Parents Television Council thought the same thing, as they publicly urged CBS not to air such an "indecent" show that "compels viewers to empathize with a serial killer." CBS met the concerned groups halfway: It still aired the show, but it edited out most of the gore and cursing to keep things somewhat family-friendly. The edited show still asked its audience to empathize with a serial killer, but at least there wasn't so much gore.

David Zayas, who played Detective Angel Batista, told Entertainment Weekly that the show's CBS run was a big turning point for the show: "A lot of people were exposed to it that did not have Showtime... but then people started getting Showtime," he said. "After the second season, I was like, 'I think I'm in a hit.'" Showrunner Clyde Phillips echoed Zayas' view, telling EW that the CBS move "put Showtime on the map."