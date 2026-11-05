Quote Of The Day By Jeff Bridges: 'I Thought, If Death Is The End Of The Story, The End Of The Book, Then Marriage Is...'

Jeff Bridges has done it all: He played The Dude, one of cinema's most iconic characters, in "The Big Lebowski," he played a Marvel villain in "Iron Man," he led FX's "The Old Man" for two seasons, and he most recently played twins in 2026's "Minions & Monsters." He's one of the most versatile actors working in Hollywood, and he does it with flair.

While he's mostly known for his work on the big screen, he has appeared on TV a handful of times throughout his career — especially in his early days. Bridges even played a villain in an episode of ABC's "The F.B.I.," which is still one of the best police procedural TV shows of all time.

Of course, how can we forget that he also starred in an episode of CBS' "Lassie," who is famously one of TV's best animals. All of this is to say that Bridges' career has been incredibly varied over the years, and to celebrate his recent role in "Minions & Monsters," here's his quote of the day.