Matt Damon And David Letterman's The Gilded Age Season 4 Cameos Explained

It was the cameo nobody saw coming. Viewers were left shocked and bewildered when Matt Damon and David Letterman popped up around eight minutes into the Season 4 premiere of "The Gilded Age" as a pair of suited-and-boot background actors. The duo's silent appearance in the HBO series (which was created by "Downtown Abbey" mastermind Julian Fellowes) came about thanks to Isabel Richardson, the showrunner of Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," who decided to try and make a long-time dream of his come true.

Richardson told Vulture that Letterman has been trying to get hired as a background actor ever since he watched "Annie Hall" and saw his friend, comedian Gary Mule Deer, in the background of a scene. He was "tickled by the fact that this guy was recognizable to him in the shot, but that most people probably didn't recognize him," Richardson explained. She revealed that Letterman almost appeared as a background actor in Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme" thanks to his friendships with Richard Ayoade and Bill Murray, but the dates didn't work.

Richardson and her team focused on Letterman's background acting dream again when researching an upcoming episode of "My Next Guest" with Damon. They learned that the Oscar-winning A-lister began his career in the background of scenes and floated the idea of him accompanying Letterman in a scene for a full-circle journey filmed for the talk show. Damon "unequivocally chose this idea as his favorite," Richardson said. "And this was by far the silliest, most ridiculous idea."