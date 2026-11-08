5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Anna Pigeon

Folks who adored the first season will be happy to know that USA Network has renewed "Anna Pigeon" for Season 2. After a dry spell of scripted programs, it appears that the cable network is getting back in the game with this outdoorsy crime drama. Tracy Spiridakos plays the titular park ranger, as Season 1 sends Anna out into the wild just in time for things to go wrong at Glacier National Park. But if you've already binged every episode, it may be time to look elsewhere.

While we await "Anna Pigeon" Season 2, there's no reason that you can't pivot to some other (similar) television adventures. Fans who enjoy the National Park/outdoor aesthetic, the neo-Western flair, book-to-screen adaptations (the USA series is based on the crime novels by Nevada Barr), or the simple police procedural style have plenty of options to choose from. Recent years have offered plenty of options on network, cable, or streaming platforms, and each has its own merits.

"Anna Pigeon" may have finished up its first season, but here are some TV dramas that may scratch the same itch. Just be careful where you step, because things can get wild out there.