One Of Sam Neill's Final TV Roles Came In A Netflix Crime Drama That's Worth Your Time

Hollywood icon Sam Neill – who died on Monday, July 13, 2026 — was best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in 1993's "Jurassic Park," but he also had an impressive number of TV roles under his belt. Aside from going up against Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby in "Peaky Blinders," Neill also starred in Netflix's "Untamed" with Eric Bana. The crime drama takes place in Yosemite National Park. Bana plays Kyle Turner, an agent for the Investigative Services Branch of the National Parks Service.

Speaking to ComingSoon in 2025, Bana said it was a "dream come true" to work with Neill. "I was so thrilled when he was able to come on board. He's charismatic. He's funny. He has this incredible quality that all the great actors do that I've worked with, which is, there's this kind of effortless quality ... Just very collaborative."

The story of "Untamed" revolves around Turner as he investigates the bizarre death of a woman who seemingly falls from the El Capitan summit. Neill played Chief Ranger Paul Souter, Turner's mentor, who winds up becoming a vital part of the mystery throughout the six-episode season. Not only is it a twisty plot with a shocking ending, but it has some brilliantly intense performances from the cast.