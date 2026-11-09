Ghosts Star Rose McIver Played A Popular Disney Character In A Hit ABC Fantasy Series

Rose McIver has found a whole new fanbase since taking on the lead role of Samantha Arondekar on "Ghosts," but before her ghostly encounters on the CBS comedy, she had previously crossed paths with the supernatural, playing one of Disney's most iconic characters in a fantasy drama on ABC: "Once Upon a Time."

Prior to her role on "Ghosts," McIver had already built up an impressive list of credits. In fact, this new comedy continues a trend for McIver of appearing in projects that involve life after death in one form or another. In 2009, she appeared in a supporting role in the supernatural thriller film "The Lovely Bones," told from the perspective of the lingering spirit of a murdered girl. Then, in 2015, she took on the lead role of zombie Liv Moore on The CW's "iZombie." Amidst these ghoulish and ghostly roles, though, McIver spent some time in a far less morbid brand of fantasy on ABC's "Once Upon a Time." Here, in the fairytale-inspired world of the series, McIver played the fairy Tinker Bell.

The fantasy drama took place in a world where fairytale characters had their memories erased and lives rewritten by the Evil Queen. This saw the familiar characters sent into the real world to lead less fantastical lives in the town of Storybrooke. "Once Upon a Time" revealed Tinker Bell had an unlikely past friendship with Regina, the Evil Queen, for whom she had stolen pixie dust from the Blue Fairy. As punishment, Tinker Bell was stripped of her wings.