Why Frankie Cooper From MobLand Looks So Familiar
The unhinged drug lord Frankie Cooper has entered the fray in "MobLand" Season 2, adding another noteworthy role to Johnny Flynn's résumé. Before taking on the part of the Paramount+ show's new villain, Flynn appeared in numerous TV and film projects that viewers might recognize.
Flynn starred as Dylan in all three seasons of Netflix's "Lovesick," which was well received by critics and audiences during its 2014-2018 run. The British actor also appeared in the 2024 miniseries "Ripley," where he played Richard "Dickie" Greenleaf, the wealthy American expat who becomes Tom Ripley's (Andrew Scott) first murder victim. In the docudrama anthology series "Genius," Flynn portrayed a young Albert Einstein in Season 1 and French actor Alain Cuny in Season 2.
Flynn has no shortage of notable movie credits, either. He played George Knightley, the love interest of Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy), in 2020's "Emma." He then portrayed pilot and photographer Rory Lomax in the 2021 Netflix historical drama "The Dig." That same year, he played British writer and World War II liaison Ian Fleming in "Operation Mincemeat." Flynn also appeared as a gangster named Francis in the 2022 Mark Rylance-led crime thriller "The Outfit."
Johnny Flynn had a great time filming MobLand
Guy Ritchie's projects are known for their action, violence, and dark humor, and "MobLand" gave Johnny Flynn plenty of fun material to work with. As a witty and unpredictable antagonist, Flynn's Frankie Cooper takes joy in killing his enemies and causing chaos. His rivalry with Tom Hardy's Harry Da Souza and the Harrigan family makes matters even more intriguing in "MobLand" Season 2, as the newcomer proves a genuine threat to their empire.
During a September 2026 interview with British GQ, Flynn shared what made playing Frankie so enjoyable. "It was fun being basically completely demented. I love the humor of it, and then obviously there are some really dark moments," he said. "To tread that line of surprise and intelligence — [Frankie] likes to kind of leave egg in everyone's faces, basically, and run rings around people. He's often the smartest person in the room until he meets Harry, Tom [Hardy's] character, and I think there's this lovely kind of polarity between those two characters."
Regarding what's next for Flynn after "MobLand" Season 2, he is set to play Lucius Malfoy in HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series. The role will give Flynn another opportunity to portray a sinister antagonist.