Why Frankie Cooper From MobLand Looks So Familiar

The unhinged drug lord Frankie Cooper has entered the fray in "MobLand" Season 2, adding another noteworthy role to Johnny Flynn's résumé. Before taking on the part of the Paramount+ show's new villain, Flynn appeared in numerous TV and film projects that viewers might recognize.

Flynn starred as Dylan in all three seasons of Netflix's "Lovesick," which was well received by critics and audiences during its 2014-2018 run. The British actor also appeared in the 2024 miniseries "Ripley," where he played Richard "Dickie" Greenleaf, the wealthy American expat who becomes Tom Ripley's (Andrew Scott) first murder victim. In the docudrama anthology series "Genius," Flynn portrayed a young Albert Einstein in Season 1 and French actor Alain Cuny in Season 2.

Flynn has no shortage of notable movie credits, either. He played George Knightley, the love interest of Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy), in 2020's "Emma." He then portrayed pilot and photographer Rory Lomax in the 2021 Netflix historical drama "The Dig." That same year, he played British writer and World War II liaison Ian Fleming in "Operation Mincemeat." Flynn also appeared as a gangster named Francis in the 2022 Mark Rylance-led crime thriller "The Outfit."