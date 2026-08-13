MobLand Season 2: Pierce Brosnan's Conrad Goes 'Bonkers Beserk' In Full Trailer — Watch
"This family is in a death spiral," Harry (played by Tom Hardy) warns at the top of the full trailer for "MobLand." Yet from the looks of the footage that follows, it doesn't appear that the Harrigans give his admonition proper consideration.
Paramount+ on Thursday released the crime drama's new preview, which builds on what was established in the teaser: Crime boss Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan) and his equally law-breaking wife, Maeve (Helen Mirren) are out of jail and back in business in the new season, which begins streaming on Friday, Sept. 18. But the problems that plagued the criminal clan in Season 1 have only intensified in the interim.
Family fixer Harry points out that even though the Harrigans run North London, their business has taken quite a few hits in the recent past. "We are surrounded by sharks, ripe for the picking," he says as flashes of their enemies — including Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer) and Colin Tattersall (Toby Jones) — pop up on the screen.
"If you ask me," Harry continues, "it's already begun." And that's before Conrad starts engaging in behavior one character refers to as "completely bonkers berserk."
What is the plot of MobLand Season 2?
The official Season 2 logline of "MobLand" reads: "The Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire — and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable 'fixer', must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy."
The thriller's sophomore run will consist of 10 hour-long episodes. The series has not yet been renewed for a third season; if Paramount+ does re-up "MobLand," series star/executive producer Tom Hardy will be around for it, despite a brief interlude earlier this year when it appeared he was no longer with the show.
Press PLAY on the video above to watch the new trailer, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch "MobLand" Season 2?