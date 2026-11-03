2026 Midterm Elections: How To Watch Live Coverage And Track Results
The 2026 midterm elections are reshaping primetime TV schedules tonight. For one, "Dancing with the Stars" had its Disney Night a day earlier than usual. Meanwhile, the "NCIS" universe is airing no new episodes this week. Several networks are adjusting their usual lineups to broadcast election coverage instead. All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are on the ballot, with control of Congress at stake. There are also gubernatorial races in 36 states.
Find information on how to watch live election coverage and track results below.
ABC
ABC will air "Election Night: Vote 2026" starting at 7 p.m. ET, with David Muir leading the coverage, which continues through 2 a.m. ET. ABC News journalists Mary Bruce, Linsey Davis, Jonathan Karl, Martha Raddatz, Rachel Scott, and Pierre Thomas will also report on the midterms.
ABC's primetime midterm election coverage can also be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.
CBS
CBS will air primetime election coverage with "America Decides: Election 2026" starting at 7 p.m. ET. The special will be co-anchored by Tony Dokoupil and Norah O'Donnell. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, and other CBS News political reporters will also contribute to the coverage.
Viewers can also stream election coverage throughout the day on CBS News 24/7. The stream is available on CBSNews.com, the CBS News app, YouTube, and Paramount+.
Fox
The Fox broadcast network will not air election coverage for the 2026 midterms. Instead, "Best Medicine" and "Doc" will air as scheduled at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. Both shows were off the air last week because of Fox's World Series coverage.
NBC
NBC will air 13 hours of midterm election coverage via "Decision '26," starting at 5 p.m. ET, with most stations joining at 6:30 p.m. ET. Hallie Jackson, NBC News' senior Washington correspondent, will lead the initial coverage. The network's primetime coverage will be led by Savannah Guthrie and Tom Llamas, along with Kristen Welker and Jackson. Chief data analyst Steve Kornacki and his Kornacki Cam will also be featured.
Peacock will offer a multiview experience for NBC's election coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Cable networks
CNN
CNN's "Election Night in America" begins at 4 p.m. ET, with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper co-anchoring live from Washington, D.C. Additional reporting and analysis will come from David Axelrod, Dana Bash, Pamela Brown, Erin Burnett, David Chalian, Laura Coates, Kaitlan Collins, Tom Foreman, Kasie Hunt, Scott Jennings, Van Jones, John King, and Boris Sanchez.
MS NOW
MS NOW begins its primetime election coverage at 6 p.m. ET, led by Rachel Maddow. Additional reporting and analysis will come from Peter Alexander, Chris Hayes, Ari Melber, Lawrence O'Donnell, Jen Psaki, Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Stephanie Ruhle, among others.
Fox News Channel
Fox News Channel will air "Democracy 26" beginning at 6 p.m. ET, co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Harris Faulkner, Harold Ford Jr., Trace Gallagher, Sean Hannity, Bill Hemmer, Brit Hume, Laura Ingraham, Kayleigh McEnany, Dana Perino, Sandra Smith, Jessica Tarlov, and Jesse Watters will also contribute to the coverage.