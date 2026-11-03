2026 Midterm Elections: How To Watch Live Coverage And Track Results

The 2026 midterm elections are reshaping primetime TV schedules tonight. For one, "Dancing with the Stars" had its Disney Night a day earlier than usual. Meanwhile, the "NCIS" universe is airing no new episodes this week. Several networks are adjusting their usual lineups to broadcast election coverage instead. All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are on the ballot, with control of Congress at stake. There are also gubernatorial races in 36 states.

Find information on how to watch live election coverage and track results below.