Toni Collette To Star In Apple TV Dramedy Lenni From Bad Sisters EP

Toni Collette is taking a bite out of Apple TV: The Emmy winner will star in "Lenni," a dramedy in the works at the streamer, TVLine has learned.

Collette will play the title character, "a divorced social worker who, after a family tragedy, tries to protect her loved ones from the rough-and-tumble of life," according to the official description. The series, based on the Norwegian TV show "Pernille," is billed as "a darkly comedic mystery about family — what it means to have one, to lose one, to pull one apart."

In the series, "Lenni, a child welfare worker and divorced mother of two, spends her days fighting for other people's families while her own is in a constant state of hilarious chaos," the description continues. "The season follows Lenni through a new case, where the stakes couldn't be higher as her work and personal life collides."

Along with Collette, the cast will include Ciarán Hinds ("Game of Thrones"), Dan Wyllie ("No Activity"), Josh McKenzie ("The Hunting Party"), Celeste Barber ("Wellmania"), Genevieve Hegney ("Colin From Accounts"), Arka Das ("Monarch: Legacy of Monsters"), and Wayne Blair ("Total Control"). Dearbhla Walsh ("Bad Sisters") will direct the series and serve as an executive producer.

Collette is best known for her film work in movies like "The Sixth Sense," "Little Miss Sunshine," and "Hereditary," but she won an Emmy in 2009 for her starring role in Showtime's "United States of Tara." She also earned Emmy nods for her work in Netflix's "Unbelievable" and HBO Max's "The Staircase." Her other TV credits include "Hostages," "Wayward," "Pieces of Her," and "The Power."