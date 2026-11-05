Yellowjackets Final Season Trailer: The Survivors Are Home, But The Nightmare's Far From Over — Watch
Hungry for more "Yellowjackets"? Then this is your lucky day.
Paramount+ on Thursday released the official trailer for the twisted drama's forthcoming fourth and final season. And even though this last go-around will chronicle the girls' rescue from the wilderness, the footage above proves that their reentry into society is nearly as harrowing as their days in the woods.
"When you wish for something for so long, and then it actually happens, you're never really prepared," a teenage Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) tells a crowd once the soccer team's survivors are safely back in Wiskayok, New Jersey. But from the creepily chaotic tone of the trailer (with a haunting version of Alanis Morrisette's "Ironic" as a soundtrack) — and from literally everything we know about the characters' lives as adults — this homecoming isn't quite the cheery affair you'd expect.
Or, as the series' official logline warns: "The past is never really past, and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."
When will Yellowjackets' final season premiere?
"Yellowjackets" Season 4 will premiere on Friday, November 20, on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan. The streamer released a teaser trailer in August.
The cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Hilary Swank, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, and Jenna Burgess.
June Squibb ("Good Girls"), Elijah Wood (the "Lord of the Rings" films), Molly Ringwald ("Pretty in Pink"), Devon Sawa ("Chucky"), Sam Braun ("Crew Girl"), and Dulé Hill ("Psych") are among the upcoming season's guest stars.
In October 2025, series creators/showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson announced that their cannibalistic drama was ending.
"After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we're excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of 'Yellowjackets' to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season," the executive producers said in a statement. "We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen."
They added: "Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we're so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can't wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it... delicious."
Press PLAY on the video above to watch the madness unfold, then hit the comments with your predictions for the final season!