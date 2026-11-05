Yellowjackets Final Season Trailer: The Survivors Are Home, But The Nightmare's Far From Over — Watch

Hungry for more "Yellowjackets"? Then this is your lucky day.

Paramount+ on Thursday released the official trailer for the twisted drama's forthcoming fourth and final season. And even though this last go-around will chronicle the girls' rescue from the wilderness, the footage above proves that their reentry into society is nearly as harrowing as their days in the woods.

"When you wish for something for so long, and then it actually happens, you're never really prepared," a teenage Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) tells a crowd once the soccer team's survivors are safely back in Wiskayok, New Jersey. But from the creepily chaotic tone of the trailer (with a haunting version of Alanis Morrisette's "Ironic" as a soundtrack) — and from literally everything we know about the characters' lives as adults — this homecoming isn't quite the cheery affair you'd expect.

Or, as the series' official logline warns: "The past is never really past, and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."