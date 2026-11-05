Tulsa King's Joanne Is Keeping A Sneaky Secret From Dwight (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

Not many people can surprise "Tulsa King" crime boss Dwight "The General" Manfredi. Then again, not many people are his sister, Joanne.

In this exclusive clip from Friday's episode, the Manfredi siblings meet up in the living room after Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) has just come home from the track. She was there on Dwight's (Sylvester Stallone) orders, and as the sneak peek opens, he impatiently waits to hear whether she followed his instructions to the letter.

"Did you do what I asked?" he wonders. "Not exactly," she replies, to his great consternation.

To be fair, Dwight's had quite a string of losses as of late. First, his girlfriend, Margaret (Dana Delany), died in a plane crash while accompanying Gov. Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) on official business. Then, the newly promoted Gov. Amanda Clark (Gretchen Mol) went after his businesses, shutting them all down.

Guy could use a break, is all we're saying.