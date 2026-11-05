Tulsa King's Joanne Is Keeping A Sneaky Secret From Dwight (Exclusive Sneak Peek)
Not many people can surprise "Tulsa King" crime boss Dwight "The General" Manfredi. Then again, not many people are his sister, Joanne.
In this exclusive clip from Friday's episode, the Manfredi siblings meet up in the living room after Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) has just come home from the track. She was there on Dwight's (Sylvester Stallone) orders, and as the sneak peek opens, he impatiently waits to hear whether she followed his instructions to the letter.
"Did you do what I asked?" he wonders. "Not exactly," she replies, to his great consternation.
To be fair, Dwight's had quite a string of losses as of late. First, his girlfriend, Margaret (Dana Delany), died in a plane crash while accompanying Gov. Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) on official business. Then, the newly promoted Gov. Amanda Clark (Gretchen Mol) went after his businesses, shutting them all down.
Guy could use a break, is all we're saying.
When will Dwight get his mojo back?
With all that in mind, we enjoy the way the sneak peek above plays out, as Joanne reveals that not only did she do exactly as Dwight wishes, but she's also keeping something from her brother... something good.
"Tulsa King" Episode 4, titled "Square One," begins streaming this Friday. According to the official synopsis: "Dwight regroups as Mitch and Spencer prep for a high stakes score."
Sylvester Stallone, who also serves as an executive producer on the Taylor Sheridan series, recently told TVLine that the sweeping changes at the start of this season were made, in part, to set things up for the recently announced Season 5.
"Dwight plays a dangerous game of chess," he said. "He's never in the moment, especially after what just happened... It's not a good life. It's not a happy life. It's a life of paranoia.
He added: "He's always gears and wheels and this Machiavellian kind of thing, especially this season."
Press PLAY on the clip above to see Joanne surprise her brother, then hit the comments with what you'd like to see happen in the rest of "Tulsa King" Season 4.