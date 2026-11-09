Quote Of The Day By Sally Field: 'I Worked So Hard To Get Out Of Television. People Wouldn't Let Me...'

In her 1985 Academy Award acceptance speech for "Places in the Heart," Sally Field famously said, "I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!" But to earn that undeniable appreciation from the audience, Field first had to believe in herself — even when it seemed like no one else did.

Field's quote is good advice for anyone who feels like they've hit a wall in their personal life or their career. You have to keep pushing because you never know when that big break will come. For Field, "'Sybil' was the beginning of the transition," as she said to Parade. Now, she has credits in 70 different titles.

Even at 80 years old, Field is still pushing herself to learn and grow. "You're always changing," she said. "So I'm looking at what does 80 offer me? What can I do that I've never been before? What will there be for that 80-year-old actor that I didn't have as a 50-year-old actor or 40 or 30 or 20 or 17? So it's always a journey. But I'm grateful to be on it."