15 Funniest Friends Episodes, Ranked

"Why is this so hard for you to get? I thought you were a scientist."

A common complaint about the later seasons of "Friends" is, to put it bluntly, that the show got dumb. "The One with Joey's New Brain" is proof that's not inherently a bad thing for a show — whether it's a hit sitcom or a long-running soap opera.

Joey (Matt LeBlanc) gets some unexpected good news when a writer on "Days of Our Lives" informs him that his character, Dr. Drake Ramoray, will finally be coming out of the coma he went into in "The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies" (Season 2, Episode 18). The catch is that Drake's body will be piloted — via brain transplant — by Jessica Lockhart, a made-up, legendary "Days" character played by Cecilia Monroe (Susan Sarandon). It's the show leaning hard on its semiparodical use of the NBC soap, with Cecilia overcoming her hurt feelings enough to mentor Joey to become the next great soap diva.

The simple B-plot is just as, if not more, effective. It leads to a terrible live performance of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang from Ross (David Schwimmer), which visibly breaks Jennifer Aniston. She and co-star Lisa Kudrow have described it as one of their favorite scenes in the entire series.