15 Funniest Friends Episodes, Ranked
t"Friends" might have too sweet of a reputation. Compared to contemporaries like "Seinfeld," "Will and Grace," and "Frasier," it's always talked about as a show that was great because it was romantic, cozy, and broadly wholesome — which means it rarely gets credit for how straight-up hilarious it can be.
Yes, we've ranked our favorite "Friends" episodes yet again, not based on how moving their stories are or how well they push the characters forward, but rather how much they made us laugh out loud. There's some overlap with the all-time greats; others are episodes with so-so storylines that are saved by absurd subplots. They're the episodes we quote the most, have imitated the most with our own friends, and are largely the reason why audiences keep coming back to this show two decades after it left the air. If you're having a hard day and need a reason to smile, these episodes will be there for you.
15. The One with Joey's New Brain (Season 7, Episode 15)
"Why is this so hard for you to get? I thought you were a scientist."
A common complaint about the later seasons of "Friends" is, to put it bluntly, that the show got dumb. "The One with Joey's New Brain" is proof that's not inherently a bad thing for a show — whether it's a hit sitcom or a long-running soap opera.
Joey (Matt LeBlanc) gets some unexpected good news when a writer on "Days of Our Lives" informs him that his character, Dr. Drake Ramoray, will finally be coming out of the coma he went into in "The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies" (Season 2, Episode 18). The catch is that Drake's body will be piloted — via brain transplant — by Jessica Lockhart, a made-up, legendary "Days" character played by Cecilia Monroe (Susan Sarandon). It's the show leaning hard on its semiparodical use of the NBC soap, with Cecilia overcoming her hurt feelings enough to mentor Joey to become the next great soap diva.
The simple B-plot is just as, if not more, effective. It leads to a terrible live performance of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang from Ross (David Schwimmer), which visibly breaks Jennifer Aniston. She and co-star Lisa Kudrow have described it as one of their favorite scenes in the entire series.
14. The One with the Jellyfish (Season 4, Episode 1)
"It's not that common, it doesn't happen to every guy, and it is a big deal!"
Strangely, the episode that seemingly killed Ross and Rachel's relationship once and for all was also a laugh-heavy half hour of TV. Their romance is equally sweet, chaotic, and toxic for the majority of the show's run, but "The One with the Jellyfish" shows why that balance is so perfect for layering character development and comedy on top of one another.
Their major conflict revolves around an 18-page ("FRONT AND BACK!!") letter that Rachel wrote to Ross after the end of their relationship, asking him to take accountability for many of the relationship's failures — particularly his messy one-night stand that (despite the two being "on a break") at least bordered on cheating. Ross falls asleep, pretends to read it, and unwittingly accepts responsibility for his actions (much to his dismay).
Ross' gradual disillusionment — from getting swept up in the idea of being with Rachel again to realizing it would mean actually resolving the distance between them — is bleakly funny and surprisingly sharp in its depiction of unrealistic romantic expectations. The B-plot with Monica (Courteney Cox), Joey, and Chandler (Matthew Perry) traumatizing each other by peeing on a jellyfish wound is about as gross as "Friends" gets without souring on the audience.
13. The One with Ross' Sandwich (Season 5, Episode 9)
"Someone ate the only good thing going on in my life!"
"The One with Ross' Sandwich" is only funny because of what the series had built up to that point. In an early season, "Friends" ran with potentially forgettable plots like "Ross is extraordinarily angry because one of his co-workers stole a special Thanksgiving sandwich" and didn't think twice about it. They're the episodes you probably haven't thought about more than once yourself.
At this point, however, "Friends" has broken Ross to a genuinely hilarious degree. He's on his second divorce (from Emily, following "I take thee, Rachel") and is functionally homeless, sleeping on a couch in Joey and Chandler's more realistic (read: cramped) New York apartment. The only thing he really has left is his job — and, in his opinion, a gravy-soaked "Moist Maker" sandwich that he only gets to eat once a year. David Schwimmer nails Ross' total mental breakdown once he finds the culprit and discovers that most of the sandwich was thrown out anyway — a meltdown that temporarily costs him his job, too.
12. The One with All the Thanksgivings (Season 5, Episode 8)
"Oh my god... there's a toe in my kitchen."
"Friends" is probably the TV show most associated with Thanksgiving. The writers seemingly saved some of their funniest ideas for what should be a fairly simple holiday. It's hard to get more convoluted than "The One with the Thanksgiving Flashbacks" (popularly known as "The One with All the Thanksgivings"), which structures itself as a collection of short stories that wind up weaving into one another in unexpected ways.
Though the same structure is used in "The One Where They All Turn Thirty," "The One with All the Thanksgivings" pulls it off in a much funnier way. The friends are swapping their worst memories of the holiday, the best of which involves Joey getting his head stuck inside of a raw turkey. It's an iconic visual from the series both because of Matt LeBlanc's absurdly tragic performance and because it winds up being the gag that repairs Monica and Chandler's relationship. Phoebe's bizarre flashback to World War I is also an amusingly elaborate throwaway joke.
11. The One with the Football (Season 3, Episode 9)
"Monica and I aren't supposed to play football..."
It's true of many families that Thanksgiving somehow brings out the best and worst of them. Perhaps that's why the holiday provided Monica and Ross with one of their best character showcases in the entire series.
In between watching football and cooking dinner, the siblings reluctantly participate in a touch football game with their friends. Their mother forbade them from playing the sport after Monica severely injured Ross one year while vying for the unbelievably grotesque "Geller Cup" (a water-damaged troll doll crudely attached to a small wooden podium). The scrappy game in the park winds up being a superb vehicle for over-the-top sibling rivalry, which in turn serves the rest of the ensemble — Phoebe's street-tough history turns her into an all-out bruiser on the field while Rachel is told to "go long" so that no one has to embarrass her by involving her in the play.
10. The One with the Routine (Season 6, Episode 10)
"We got honorable mention in the brother-sister dance category!"
Of course, perhaps the greatest Monica-Ross episode overall is "The One with the Routine." The siblings jump at a chance to be party-going extras on Dick Clark's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" special (courtesy of an invite from Elle Macpherson's Janine), but are disappointed when they realize the camera is pretty much capturing everyone but them. In order to secure a place on one of the central, coveted platforms (as well as their place in Geller family history), they excitedly break out "the routine" — an elaborate, overly choreographed dance number they somehow remember beat for beat from their childhood.
The episode as a whole isn't as strong, but that's undoubtedly why the writers presciently named it after the routine. That single minute of them dancing is one of the funniest moments in the entire series and represents a rare "Friends" subplot that steals the whole episode.
9. The One Where Paul's the Man (Season 6, Episode 22)
"She likes you. You know why? Because you're a... neat guy."
The entire storyline with Ross dating one of his students (Alexandra Holden's Elizabeth) remains a cringe-inducing stretch of "Friends." The only part of it that's even remotely bearable is Bruce Willis, who guest stars as Elizabeth's reasonably disapproving father, Paul. When he begins dating Rachel, the four of them accidentally steal away to the same family cabin at the same time — setting the stage for a classically farcical episode of "Friends."
The high point comes when Ross hides in Paul's bedroom, as Paul (at that point oblivious to Ross' presence) tries to hype up his self-confidence for his evening with Rachel. Ross silently slinking down under the bed is a top-notch bit of physical comedy from David Schwimmer. Seeing post-"Die Hard" Willis giving himself a pep talk in the mirror is also a highlight, and a reminder of the range the actor had during this era of his career. The character even won him his second Emmy Award in 2000.
Overall, the stakes escalate with each discovery, as Rachel tries in vain to keep them hidden from Paul once she realizes what's happened. The final confrontation between Ross and Paul is the perfect climax, giving us Ross' only enjoyable character moment from this arc.
8. The One with Unagi (Season 6, Episode 17)
"Ahhh... salmon-skin roll..."
Learning that Ross quietly considers himself to be a practiced martial artist is one of the most laughable and yet least surprising things about his character. In "The One with Unagi," he is apparently so offended that Phoebe and Rachel took a self-defense class that he takes it upon himself to prove that they lack the actual skills to protect themselves from sudden danger — namely, a supposed heightened state of defensive awareness called "Unagi."
Even if this is just another example of Ross being the most conceited character on the show, there's a self-awareness that — paired with David Schwimmer's performance — makes his antics here genuinely entertaining. An unhinged Ross is also a tolerable Ross. It's also just so fitting that Ross is specifically the kind of nerd who grossly overestimates his own expertise, to the extent that his efforts to prove himself only result in him getting his butt handed to him.
7. The One with All the Resolutions (Season 5, Episode 11)
"No divorces in '99! ... Just the one divorce in '99!"
When everyone in the real world was planning their annual attempt at self-improvement, "Friends" used the new year to show how even the most modest resolutions can go south. Everyone in the group sets their own goal in "The One with All the Resolutions," ranging from taking more pictures (Monica) to flying a commercial jet (Phoebe, channeling her inner Nathan Fielder two decades too early).
The funniest of the bunch are Ross and Chandler, who kick things off by betting that the latter can't go a week without making fun of the friend group. The restraint seems to physically pain Chandler throughout the episode, as the script cleverly turns his inability to make jokes into reliable comedic relief. Ross, meanwhile, sets the dubiously realistic standard of trying something new every day — less than a week in, he winds up trying to jam himself into leather pants on a first date. He looks delightfully stupid, and (with Joey's help) accidentally covers himself in a humiliating homemade paste while panicking in his date's bathroom. Phoebe trying to teach Joey how to play guitar without really understanding it herself is also classic.
6. The One with the Holiday Armadillo (Season 7, Episode 10)
"Because... armadillos also wandered in the desert?"
It's appropriate that one of the best Christmas episodes of "Friends" also functions as a standout Hanukkah episode. Ross has been raising his son in a separated, interfaith dynamic for most of the series. In "The One with the Holiday Armadillo," this has him struggling to find space for Jewish traditions when Ben (Cole Sprouse) is totally focused on Christmas and Santa. That tension is the episode's comedic engine, with Ross racing back and forth between wanting to share his heritage with Ben and trying to still provide the ideal holiday experience.
The culmination of this chaos is the titular, semi-improvised holiday entity "the Holiday Armadillo," whom Ross invents after raiding a costume shop. When Chandler unexpectedly arrives as Santa, the two have to craft a bizarre, shared mythology on the spot to keep Ben happy (while Chandler hilariously tries and fails to slip Ben a $20). Just when they get everyone settled to learn about the Festival of Lights, the show asks who else could possibly upstage the moment — then has Joey shatter the illusion as Superman. From top to bottom, it's an episode that simultaneously highlights why traditions are important and shows it's okay if they don't happen perfectly every year.
5. The One Where No One's Ready (Season 3, Episode 2)
"I'm Chandler! Could I be wearing any more clothes?!"
Over the course of its run, "Friends" came to love a bottle episode. Bottle episodes deliver some of the best joke-forward installments of the series — "The One with the Rumor," "The One with Monica's Thunder," and even another episode featured further down this very list. This romance began in Season 3 with "The One Where No One's Ready," a tight, fast-paced, real-time story with a ticking clock counting down to Ross' work banquet.
This energy is what makes "The One Where No One's Ready" funnier than anything else in Season 3. Every bit and subplot is a twist of the knife for Ross, stalling and derailing his evening mistake by petty mistake. Because Ross is the sacrificial center of the maypole, the rest of the ensemble can run around him, escalating the plot and tension on their own without the story feeling scattered. The only joint subplot is Chandler and Joey's chair feud, which has a more brilliant ending than its simple premise suggests.
4. The One with the Cop (Season 5, Episode 16)
"PIVOT!!"
"Friends" has some of the most iconic couches on television – one of which gave the series one of the simplest and greatest B-plots in sitcom history. The main storyline of "The One with the Cop" is okay. Phoebe impersonates a police officer (Ah! Michael Rapaport jump scare!) and uses his misplaced badge to enforce her moral code as law.
The real meat of this turkey is the stuffing. The writers took a swing and bet that the mundane yet relatably torturous task of moving furniture in a city could work as a comedy subplot. Unwilling to pay an exorbitant transportation fee, Ross lightly cons Rachel ("Didn't you say that there was an elevator in here?") and, later, Chandler into thinking they can carry his new couch up a multi-story walk-up. Ross barking "PIVOT" as they attempt to maneuver around a tight corner is in contention for the show's strongest sound bite. The sudden cut to him returning the couch cut in half is an amusing button as well.
3. The One Where Ross Got High (Season 6, Episode 9)
"Custard? Good. Jam? Good. Meat? Good."
"The One Where Ross Got High" isn't necessarily the best Thanksgiving episode overall, but it is the one most purely driven by humor. Jack and Judy Geller (Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles) come to Monica's for dinner, unaware that she is now living with Chandler, much less dating him. This secret is just the first in a series of secrets, each piling on one another as the episode continues.
The final explosion between Ross and Monica is exquisite. Ross detonates the episode's central secret, seemingly leaving nothing left to let loose, until Monica reminds the audience that the parents have yet to learn about his third divorce. It's a rich and rare bit of continuity payoff, delivered as a gut punch. In the background, Rachel accidentally makes a trifle with beef, poetically the sort of thing you could only enjoy stoned.
2. The One with the Embryos (Season 4, Episode 12)
"Actually, it's Miss Chanandler Bong."
Season 4 of "Friends" is when the characters grew from a reliable sitcom ensemble into the ultimate ideal of a mid-20s friend group. A major part of that growth was "The One with the Embryos."
With Phoebe's surrogacy as a backdrop, the two parallel apartments play a high-stakes game of trivia to see which pair knows the other better. Right away, the dynamic is comedically captivating — Monica and Rachel are fighting for their lives, largely getting answers right by chance or instinct, or because the boys are just that obvious; Chandler and Joey, meanwhile, are almost superhumanly attuned to the girls' habits and histories. It allows the show to sneak in a ton of entertaining, funny trivia about the characters (Rachel's actual favorite movie, Chandler's mother's drag name) while also cashing in on some of the show's larger unanswered questions. The final question simply asks what Chandler does for work, calling out the fact that it's somehow never been addressed before.
1. The One Where Everybody Finds Out (Season 5, Episode 14)
"I just thought you guys were doing it, I didn't know you were in love!"
"The One Where Everybody Finds Out" is quite simply a perfect sitcom episode, often regarded as the best "Friends" episode of all time and one of the all-time greatest half hours of TV. When Phoebe finds out about Chandler and Monica, the show's biggest secret is finally out — at least, until Phoebe and Rachel decide to get back at the couple by having Phoebe fake-flirt with Chandler. Monica sniffs them out and forces Chandler to throw it back in their face, escalating into an awkward and strangely intense game of sexual chicken.
Chandler's declaration is what most "best of" lists highlight – when it comes to comedy, Lisa Kudrow's "seductive" turn makes her the real MVP of the episode. Only Ross' storyline sits outside the web, until the stinger shockingly ties it back in for a surprisingly strong final beat. It's the show's peak for a reason, delivering a major character-driven storyline through a no-holds-barred farce that showcases the best of everyone in the cast.