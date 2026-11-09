The Gilded Age Reveals George's Shooter In Season 4: 'A Lot Of People Were Not Happy With Him,' EP Says

Who shot George Russell? It's the biggest mystery left unsolved from the third season of "The Gilded Age," and Sunday's episode of the HBO drama finally gives us our answer.

The would-be assassin turns out to be Will Morris, the son of Patrick Morris, who took his own life back in Season 1 after a bad deal with George put him in dire financial straits. George's thugs pull Will kicking and screaming from his home at the top of the hour, though his mother Anne does her fair share of screaming as well.

This reveal puts all fan theories about George's shooter to rest; many viewers speculated that it was organized by his former business partner Richard Clay, but considering Patrick Page isn't set to appear in Season 4, that wouldn't have made for a very interesting reveal.

"I didn't see all of the theories, but when we first conceived of it, we looked at the research and saw all of the different business stories that we could do," executive producer Sonja Warfield tells TVLine. "We created a narrative with a lot of open questions and suspects, because a lot of people were not happy with George. He was causing a lot of problems."

It turns out we have George himself, Morgan Spector, to thank for the conclusion to this storyline. According to Warfield, it was Spector's suggestion to make Will the shooter, an idea he had on set while filming the assassination attempt last season.

"It was Morgan who said, 'What if it was the son of the man who killed himself?'" Watfield recalls. "And I loved that, so I talked to [series creator] Julian [Fellowes] about it, and that's why we decided to do that."