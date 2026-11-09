Best Medicine Sneak Peek: Is Martin Losing The Battle For Louisa's Heart? (Exclusive)

If love is a battlefield, this exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday's "Best Medicine" really makes Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles) seem like a casualty of war.

As fans of the show know, Martin has had a not-so-secret crush on Louisa (Abigail Spencer) nearly since the moment he arrived in the tiny town of Port Wenn, Maine. Though he and she have had some very close moments — including a kiss during a moment of high emotion in Season 1 — they're not currently together. And her new romantic involvement with Parker (Jack Cutmore-Scott) is making it look like Martin may have thrown away his shot, big-time.

In the video above, Martin stands on the sidelines of Port Wenn's reenactment of the Revolutionary War and is rather disinterested... until Louisa, who's portraying a colonial soldier, falls to the ground and cries that something's wrong with her leg. That's all the impetus Martin needs to drop his umbrella and run to her side, ready to offer comfort and medical expertise as needed.

Which is well and good, except for two things: A) She's not really hurt, just acting injured as part of the reenactment. And B) Parker gets there first.