Best Medicine Adds Frasier Alum As Louisa's Season 2 Love Interest/Martin's Nemesis
The newest arrival to Port Wenn, Maine, will catch Louisa's eye and Martin's ire.
Jack Cutmore-Scott will join "Best Medicine" for a multi-episode arc in Season 2, TVLine has learned. His character, Parker, will have "sparks" with Louisa, per the official character description.
Parker will arrive in town as Martin's professional monitor, who will oversee Dr. Best's compliance with the state medical board's ruling on his case. (You'll recall that in the Season 1 finale, Glendon retaliated against Martin for speaking out against the salmon fishery by telling the state that Elaine did all of his blood draws.)
Parker is described as charming and friendly, and he'll annoy Martin to no end. "Martin will not like him for many reasons, not just because he's Louisa's love interest," executive producer Liz Tuccillo says. "His very existence is a thorn in Martin's side in many ways."
Where you've seen Jack Cutmore-Scott before
Jack Cutmore-Scott most recently played Freddy Crane, son of Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane, in Paramount+'s "Frasier" revival. His other TV work includes "Deception," the title role in "Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life," "Magnum P.I.," "Hawaii Five-0," "Death and Other Details," and "Law & Order." He also will play Julius Beautfort in Netflix's forthcoming "The Age of Innocence" limited series, and he was cast in the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot that ultimately was not ordered to series at Hulu.
His film credits include "Kingsman: The Secret Service," "Oppenheimer," "Dunkirk," and "Tenet."
"Best Medicine" Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, September 22, at 8/7c on Fox. Until then, hit the comments and let us know: Are you looking forward to Louisa having a new love interest in the coming season?