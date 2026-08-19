Best Medicine Adds Frasier Alum As Louisa's Season 2 Love Interest/Martin's Nemesis

The newest arrival to Port Wenn, Maine, will catch Louisa's eye and Martin's ire.

Jack Cutmore-Scott will join "Best Medicine" for a multi-episode arc in Season 2, TVLine has learned. His character, Parker, will have "sparks" with Louisa, per the official character description.

Parker will arrive in town as Martin's professional monitor, who will oversee Dr. Best's compliance with the state medical board's ruling on his case. (You'll recall that in the Season 1 finale, Glendon retaliated against Martin for speaking out against the salmon fishery by telling the state that Elaine did all of his blood draws.)

Parker is described as charming and friendly, and he'll annoy Martin to no end. "Martin will not like him for many reasons, not just because he's Louisa's love interest," executive producer Liz Tuccillo says. "His very existence is a thorn in Martin's side in many ways."